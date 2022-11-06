Everybody in Bulls Gap knew Mary Belle Walker. Most folks called her Aunt Belle. To her delight Grand Ole Opry star Archie Campbell even mentioned her once on Hee Haw. She was a one a kind original.
Her big old rambling house sat right smack dab in the middle of a cemetery. But old Belle was never afraid of the dead, on the contrary she felt right at home amongst the dearly departed.
As a fact of fact nobody enjoyed a good funeral like she did. Aunt Belle tuned her dial radio to WRGS every morning and listened to the obituaries. All the neighborhood children loved Aunt Belle she was a marvelous storyteller and a memorable Hawkins County character.
For instance she had one of the largest hand held funeral home fan collectionsin the world. They covered all four walls of her living room. That’s because she went to every funeral she could hitch a ride to whether she knew the corpse or not.
Mary always sat with the grieving family and boy howdy that old gal could squall with the best of them. Even today if I close my eyes I can still see Aunt Belle standing by the coffin of the deceased; A large portly woman with a skunk colored bee hive hair doo, cat eye glasses and a polyester polka dot dress, she had to squeeze herself into.
Aunt Mary would shake everybody’s hand and say stuff like “Lord how mercy how are we ever going to get along without big Helen! Sniff! This town aint going to be the same! Sniff! Sniff! Lord doesn’t old Bob look natural! Law he looks better dead than he did alive! Sniff! Sniff! Sniff! Why she didn’t know most of those people from Adam.”
Afterword she would whip out her camera and start snapping pictures of the person in the casket. After that she would grab the flowers she had sent to the deceased and a handful of fans then head home happy and content. As children, my cousins and I love to visit Aunt Belle in the Summer time.
She would sit out on the porch in her big rocking chair and tell us stories about the past but mainly about funerals.
Aunt Belle reflected, “When I was a small girl living over in Hickory Cove, if somebody died in the community everybody came in to help the bereaving family. Back then people could afford a funeral home so we had to make do best we could. The women would gather in to take care of the corpse. They would remove the clothes and clean the body. Then it was laid on a table or cooling board, rubbed with salt and redressed. Quarters were placed on the eyes to keep them closed and the dearly departed was carefully placed in the pine coffin the men had made in the barn.”
Aunt Belle continued, “Law mercy neighborhood ladies would bring in all kinds of wonderful food for the wake. Everything imaginable, I remember ham was a funeral favorite back in those days. I can’t walk into a house today and smell pork baking without thinking” Oh Lord I smell ham somebody must have died!”
Belle remembered, “The departed’s casket would be set up in the front room with candles and flowers all around it. In the summer there would be netting spread over the casket to keep the flies off the corpse. Folks would gather in and stay all night gathered around the coffin they called this practice “setting up with the dead”.
We loved hearing about the old time burial practices but we preferred the funny stories. Here in her own words are a couple of our favorites that Aunt Belle either experienced or borrowed from somebody else.
“Well it seems there was this old man over in Poor Valley that earned a great deal of money in his life. Now don’t let this go no farther but just down the road from him was a little gal that didn’t have a pot to peel a potater in. So she decided to take the old man for all he was worth. So she married him because she thought he had one foot on a banana peel and the other one in the grave. Well sir that old devil fooled her and lived 25 more years. One night he told her, Honey when I die I want you to put all my money in a shoe box and stick in my coffin with me, promise me now!”
Aunt Belle continued, “Well she reluctantly told him she would. A short while later the old tight wad kicked the bucket and was gone! Everybody in Rogersville came to his memorial service at Taylor Funeral Home to see if she would put that box of money in his casket like she promised. Well sure enough there she was with it under her arm and at the end of the funeral service she came forward and placed the box with her husband and they closed the casket lid. Well nobody could believe their eyes! I thought the cheese had slipped off her cracker!”
I asked her, “Did you really bury all your inheritance with that old devil?”
She said “Heck no Aunt Belle. I put all the money in my bank account. Then I wrote him a check for it and stuck it in the box.”
“It seems there was this man in Beech Creek that loved devil eggs. He ate them all the time. He told his wife that when he died he wanted devil eggs put in his casket where nobody could see them. But the funeral was long and the eggs got whiffy. Aunt Maude and Aunt Jane Collins came to view the body.
Aunt Maude said “Lord he’s fixed natural aint he? It looks like he could speak to us any time. Aunt Jane got a whiff of those eggs and replied” If he just did what I thank he did. He needs to say excuse me!”
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com