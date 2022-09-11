Long ago early settlers followed ancient buffalo trails into the wild frontier that would later become Hawkins County.
But they were considered trespassers by the numerous tribes of Native Americans whose ancestors had lived and hunted in this Eden-like world for centuries.
The major artery connecting the northern and southern Indians was the “Great War Path”.
This trail ran from present day Kingsport to Chattanooga and was utilized by the peaceful hunter gatherer tribes. It was also used by raiding war parties.
In the mid 1700’s Appalachia was a free and limitless span of land which opened out into vast distances of valleys, hollows, ridges and mountains. Trees stretched tall against the sky and green expanses led down to the Holston River that snaked across the virgin landscape.
Underneath the lush green canopy of the forests there were giant ferns and moss covered rocks. Shadows hung from the mighty oaks like curtains. The woods were sinister, dark and dangerous. Early pioneers were at the mercy avenging Indians and wild animals.
Because so many people died during this time frame, historians have called this era “the Bloody Sevens”.
In 1775 forts were built at the mouth of Big Creek, at Patterson’s mill, at Hickory Cove, at Walnut Hill and at Thomas Amis’ place to protect early settlers against frequent Indian raids.
In 1776 settlers in Carters Valley were attacked by Indians led by the “Raven of Chota”. They fled their homesteads in terror. They attempted to return in 1777 but they again driven out.
Embittered Cherokee Indian Chief “Dragging Canoe” led deadly attacks throughout the Holston Valley in 1777. He hated the white settler’s encroachment on ancient hunting grounds of the Cherokee. Dragging Canoe promised a “dark and bloody ground” for the early settlers.
Soon after David Crockett and his family were massacred on present day Crockett Creek and their cabin burned. Several of the Indians were also killed. In the 1950’s during the construction of Rogers Street, Native Americans skeletons were unearthed on the hill above the Roger’s Cemetery.
Erie reminders of the area’s first recorded murders. That same year Archibald Fisher was hunting in the upper reaches of Hickory Cove when he found himself surrounded by a hostile Indian band led by Dragging Canoe.
Fisher was staked spread eagle to a large flat rock and tortured to death. A search party found his nude body decapitated and dismembered. The rock was covered in blood.
His dissected corpse was transported in four bags to a grave in Stanley Valley. Fisher’s Creek was named in his honor. The death stone can still be seen today. On rainy days some observers claim the blood returns and streams down the sides of the rock.
Castleton Brooks was also killed by Indians in 1777. He was attacked while hunting near the Hickory Cove fort. Tradition says he crawled into a hollow tree and carved the word” Indian”.
That’s where they found his lifeless body a week later. Brook’s great grand daughter Sarah Ellen Sensabaugh (Aunt Pud) wrote in her diary that the tree was located near Horner’s Cave and that she saw the Indian carving when she was a little girl in 1852.
In April of 1777, Frederick Calvatt was scalped by Indians near Rice’s Mill. From 1777 to 1779 James Robertson “Father of Middle Tennessee” lived at Big Creek Fort. It was here that he laid plans for settling what was to become Nashville.
In 1780 Colonel Arthur Campbell assembled 900 men at Dodson’s Ford to plan for an expedition to control the marauding Cherokee. A few years later in 1787 William English of Poor Valley was killed by Indians and his wife and children were carried into captivity.
That same year Joab Mitchel was returning to Big Creek fort with salt he had purchased at Long Island, when he was attacked by Indians and mortally wounded. He made it to the fort but died the next day.
April 10, 1789 Colonel Evan Shelby assembled the troops at Big Creek to go down the Holston to attack the lower Cherokee towns. Shelby left with 600 troops traveling by canoes.
The Cherokee’s major goal was to break the spirit of the pioneers. So they relentlessly set out to terrorize them and make their existence unbearable. The plan was to drive the settlers away but the brave pioneers continued to flood into the new frontier.
Chief Bob Benge, the infamous red haired half breed led a devastating raid on Hickory Cove fort in 1792 and burned it to the ground. Several men, women and children were killed. A list of Indian murders was published in the “ Knoxville Gazette” in 1794.
The total of settlers killed by Indians that year was 71, with twelve being wounded and sixteen people carried off into captivity. After the American Revolution the Cherokee began to realize that their fight to keep the ancient hunting grounds was useless.
Sadly, in 1836 the Cherokee were forced on the trail of tears and driven out of the area forever. It is considered one of the darkest periods in our country’s history. The Bloody Sevens another dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s History.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com