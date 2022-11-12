This is something I wish someone would have told me when I was a kid. I was thinking about this topic and had an image pop in my head of me in 5th grade. At that time our family was dealing with a lot of stress.
My parents were still living together but the tension was getting higher and that was about two years before my mom finally decided to leave him. I don’t care what anyone says, sometimes parents just need to separate. This was also around the same time that we ended up having to do an emergency surgery to get my appendix taken out.
I had psoriasis and eczema and weird rashes all over my body constantly, and sadly it had begun to stretch from my scalp to my face, so it was pretty much impossible to hide. This of course made the anxiety exponentially worse. Bottom line here is that as much as I wanted to be the pretty girl in class that the boys were crushing on, I realized I was going to have to cultivate some other things to get attention.
And I wanted attention; more specifically approval from everyone BAD. Especially from the boys of course because I didn’t get it in a healthy way from my own dad.
Mr. Stoner was my teacher (yes that really was his name) and he was that one special teacher who came into my world and completely changed it. Why? He was so obsessed with reading and writing that he got in trouble with the school for not devoting enough time to math, history and science.
He had little nooks with cushions and books and we would constantly do one of two things: take in other writers’ words and cultivate our own words via stories, poems and plays. I fell so in love with words in his class as that was when I truly began to realize that my own words could have an effect on people.
I think back now and feel such a knowing that he sensed things in me and poured encouragement into my fragile little cup as often as he could. I remember praying out loud that he could be my dad . Kind of sad but also so beautiful because God put him in my life for one season that would change all my seasons forever after.
The point I’m driving home here is that although I had some uncomfortable things going on with my mental and physical health, coupled with this strong unhealthy longing to be seen and approved of — I had a choice to make about what to do with it all.
Both of these things could have propelled me down the path of pity and victimhood, but somehow in my naive youthful state I instead decided to cultivate some things inside my own heart and mind. That cultivation of coupling emotions with words led me to putting words with music which led me to a deep love and respect for the craft of songwriting, which then led me to become a songwriter.
The chronic health issues led me to questioning authority and seeking my own truths, which then led me to natural health alternatives, which led me to much more comfort in my body, which led me to opening B Well, which led me to writing this article!
These “curses” are at the very core of the greatest and most meaningful life giving things I engage with in my life on a daily basis. These circumstances and situations and painful experiences happened FOR me not to me. And so it is the same for you; or it can be if you choose.
A challenge:
Look at something that’s going on in your life right now that you aren’t enjoying and choose to give thanks for it. Ask it what it wants to teach you and how you can grow from it / integrate it into your life in a meaningful way. I talk to so many people who want to be a part of a better world.
We turn on the news through our screens and most of us want the war to stop, we want the kids and animals to be safe and well taken care of, we want everyone to have their basic needs met. We want to help and sometimes we just feel helpless. My promise to you is that this cultivation of love and truth and learning in each of our own hearts, our own houses, our own families and communities: this is how we change the world.
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com