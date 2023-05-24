The Battle of Bean’s Station was the final skirmish in the Knoxville campaigns, and was waged to resupply soldiers and supplies to both sides during the Battle of Chattanooga.
After fighting in East Tennessee from September through November of 1863, General James Longstreet was given control of all Confederate soldiers in the area. Union General James Shackelford gave his men orders to pick off any remaining enemies in East Tennessee as pressure mounted from the Lincoln Administration to create a stronghold as many East Tennesseans held pro-Union sentiment.
However, as the chase continued, supplies already dwindling from nearly four months of conflict shortened even more and morality continued to decline as winter approached.
Ultimately a Confederate victory, the plan was an overall failure, and much of East Tennessee remained under the North’s control for the duration of the Civil War. According to historians, although Bean’s Station was a tactical victory for Longstreet, he failed to entrap the Federal army as planned.
Failed siege of Knoxville
The arrival of General William Sherman’s Ohio Army cemented Union victory at Knoxville before heading to reinforce General Ulysses S. Grant to further take control of Chattanooga. General Longstreet ordered the Confederate retreat east.
Union soldiers were ordered to hunt down remaining Southern soldiers and a successful skirmish to retake Rogersville for the Rebels. Longstreet devised a plan to entrap Shackelford’s men and retake East Tennessee as a route to Kentucky and Virginia.
Though most Confederate soldiers were hoping to retreat all the way to Virginia in order to set up winter quarters and resupply after the tough fighting in Knoxville, many thought that a victory at Bean’s Station could improve moral on the way to winning the war.
Noting the town’s easy access to Virginia to the East, Cumberland Gap to the north, and Knoxville to the west, General Shackelford halted his search for Confederate stragglers and set up camp in the 52-room Bean’s Station Tavern surrounded by around 20 homes at the time.
In a small summit with remaining Confederate leaders in his army, General Longstreet devised a plan to entrap and kill off Shackelford’s men by sending a brigade north through Clinch Mountain. Another brigade was sent along the Holston River and split in two to block the south and west. Longstreet figured that he could lead a group from the East and push the Union soldiers into a vise that picked off all soldiers.
The weather had been clear and sunny for the following weeks and the Confederates thought an easy victory lay ahead of them.
The attack and battle
The morning of December 14 began in a cold rain. Though some leaders wished to postpone the attack until easier weather came, Longstreet wanted to get the battle started. Leading 12,000 soldiers, he began the opening stages of the ambush.
Shackelford received word that Confederate troops were met three miles away from the Union outpost coming from Rogersville.
The Union split its 5,000 soldiers into four brigades that would hold the position from each end and keep another 1,000 in reserve.
An artillery battery from the north began as Shackelford’s infantrymen approached the Union’s position. Following cannon fire, Confederate soldiers charged the position, however, Union gunfire was able to suppress the attack shortly. Snipers positioned in the upper levels of the tavern were picking off confederates.
The Union suppression of advancing southerners was short-lived, though, and the 1,000 reserve soldiers were ordered to stiffen their lines and prepare for further enemy encroachment.
The Confederate soldiers were able to get within 50 yards of the Union forces following difficulties with friendly fire from the still-raging artillery assault.
From the other side, Confederate forces moved within 700 yards of the northern stronghold. Hope began to build that if the Southerners could advance another 300 yards, an attack at the rear of the tavern could be staged and heavily weaken Shackelford’s position.
Rebel troops advanced and took the hill to the north of the tavern, in close range to northern soldiers, however, they were denied permission to engage in fear of more friendly fire toward the Confederates moving closer into position.
Attempts to pursue Shackelford
As the battle waged throughout the day, the Confederates on the hill were ordered to move west and flank the Union brigade holding the south position, though the night was beginning to fall on the area.
The darkness left both sides in confusion and Shackelford ordered a retreat west toward Rutledge on the way to Knoxville as Longstreet ordered his men to storm the tavern once his troops were able to unleash fire on the building.
Union soldiers lit a series of campfires in a field outside, creating a diversion that took focus away from his men in their fighting retreat. Though the southern soldiers found no northerners in the building, they were able to retrieve four days’ worth of food and extra supplies that would aid them in further conflict.
Though a Confederate brigade still awaited to the west, as per Longstreet’s plans that it could pick off retreating Unionists, it was met by a northern Cavalry division near Morristown that halted its ability to take its position.
Retreating Union forces were then given warning of approaching Confederates and set up another stronghold in Tazewell, however, over 20 supply coaches were still able to be taken by Confederates carrying more rations that could feed southern soldiers.
On the morning of December 15, Confederate forces then moved from Rutledge and engaged the Union soldiers in Tazewell.
However, Shackelford, realizing his shrinking numbers, ordered soldiers to abandon supplies and retreat to Knoxville through Rutledge. Though Confederates were only able to take 15 prisoners, more supplies were commandeered, marking a small victory for the forces that were supposed to wipe out the remaining Unionists.
Though Longstreet attempted to pursue attacks on the retreating north, noting that the Union soldiers were, “greatly demoralized and in some confusion” increasingly bad weather and failure to make any strong advancements lead the Confederates to head back east.
The battle at Bean’s Station was over.
‘Barren of strategic value’
Though, considered a victory for Longstreet’s forces, the attack failed its mission of ensuring that no Union soldiers remained in East Tennessee.
Eventual Brigadier General of the CSA, Edward Porter Alexander said that the battle had been, “bloody for its duration and our side had the worst of it,” in noting the 900 casualties lost for the south. Shackelford’s forces lost 700 soldiers in the two days.
As he had hoped that a major victory in East Tennessee would salvage his reputation after failing to follow General Robert E. Lee’s orders at Gettysburg, Longstreet wrote about the battle, “We were looking for large capture more than fight.”
Longstreet was noted to have blamed his subordinate officers for the failure, rather than himself.
Noted historian and author of many books detailing the Civil War, Douglas Southall Freeman detailed Longstreet’s failure to take accountability for himself, writing that Longstreet said one of his commanding officers was slow and another one refused orders until his men were fed.
General Longstreet removed Major General McLaws from his command and attempted the court martial of McLaws, Law, and many other officers; these attempts failed, however.
In his book, The Knoxville Campaign: Burnside and Longstreet in East Tennessee author Dr. Earl J. Hess of Lincoln Memorial University wrote, “Bean’s Station proved to be barren of strategic value for the Confederates.”
Following an embarrassing loss due to insubordination at Gettysburg, General Longstreet was cemented as an ineffectual leader by many of his Confederate contemporaries.
Though Hawkins County and surrounding towns were left under Confederate control, the North held onto most of East Tennessee for the duration of the Civil War until the state was admitted back into the Union with the rest of the CSA.