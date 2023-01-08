More than 50 years ago Pressmen’s Home, the former headquarters of the International Pressmen and Assistants Union of America was almost rescued from obscurity by a syndicate of businessmen who purchased the old village and turned it into a resort called “The Kingdom of Camelot”.
They had grand plans and big dreams for the place which would consist of a 5 star hotels, 18 hole golf course, a modern convention center, an airport, a winter ski lodge and a small scale English village.
It was to be a miniature Gatlinburg as it where. People were also given the opportunity to purchase lots and build cottages and chalets all over Stone and Pine mountains and several did. In those days Pressmen’s Home was considered a diamond in the rough.
The investors hoped the resort would draw visitors from all over the world, maybe even a celebrity or two. As a matter of fact a few popular stars of the 1970’s considered investing in Camelot.
These included country music star Glen Campbell, the “Six Million Dollar Man” Lee Majors, Farah Fawcet and Dan Blocker who played Hoss Cartwright on TV’s popular and long running western Bonanza.
Plans were shelved after Blocker’s unexpected death in 1972. Today few people realize that there was another world renown celebrity that played a large role in the early forming of Camelot and some historians speculate that his untimely death was a key factor in the early demise of the resort.
His name was Pavel Roman and he was hired by the Kingdom of Camelot in 1970 as a recreation director and business consultant.
Pavel and his sister Eva Romanova were World Champion Ice Dancers. They were born in Czechoslovakia a land where children often learn to skate before they learn to walk. The talented siblings won seven World Figure Skating Championship titles in ice dancing, a form of figure skating that draws from ballroom dancing.
In 1976 it became a Winter Olympics Medal Sport. In the 1960’s the extraordinary couple won every event they entered. They became over night sensations obtaining wealth and fame beyond their wildest imaginations and they were teenagers at the time.
In their heyday Eva and Pavel were a worldwide sensation and ice danced before the crown heads of Europe, entertaining such luminaries as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco.
In the late 1960’s, Roman was the main attraction in several “Holiday On Ice” shows. It was during a performance in France that he met his Swiss born wife Sonja. The Romans performed at a Holiday On Ice show in Knoxville and fell in love with the mountainous beauty of East Tennessee.
A short while later Pavel was offered a job as Recreation director for the Kingdom of Camelot. They both obtained work permits and were able to work in the United States for 5 years. Pavel’s dream was to be an American citizen.
The couple settled in a camper near Camelot lake with 4 dogs and two cats. Sonja dreamed of raising Cheetahs and becoming a cosmetologist. She had a job singing at the hotel.
Former Camelot resident Tim Bass was 11 years old when Pavel Roman took him under his wing. “Pavel was a kind and gentle man and very outgoing. I learned a lot from him. He was a World champion and he taught me how to play golf. That was 40 years ago and I’ve never forgotten it.”
Kenny Wayne Bailey also has fond memories of the Romans. “We were all best friends back in those days. We hung out down at Camelot. Pavel and Sonja were wonderful people. He was a master carpenter and made amazing pieces of furniture and she was a very beautiful and a talented singer.”
Pavel had ambitious plans for the future of the Camelot Resort and longed to preserve the area as unspoiled and relaxing. His plans included a massive enclosed sports complex making year round skiing and skating (outdoors and indoors) possible.
But alas it was not to be. On Sunday January 30, 1972 Pavel was returning to the Camelot Tavern when he lost control of his car and ran over a bluff above Pressmen’s Home’s old baseball field. The car chopped down one tree and struck another before turning on its side. Pavel was pronounced dead on arrival at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
He died just a few days after his 29th birthday. After services at Nash Wilson Funeral Home Pavel was temporarily buried in the Highland Cemetery. He was later interred at Prague Capital City in the Czech Republic.
The Pavel Roman Memorial, an international ice dancing competition was established in the 1990’s and continues to this day. The Kingdom of Camelot closed shortly after Pavel’s death.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com