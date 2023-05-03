I hate to keep comparing “then and now,” because in the hazy rear-view mirror of our lives, “then” almost always wins. We say we want to return to the good old days, but when you think of our recent scientific and technological advances, few of us would really go back in time.
That doesn’t mean we’re doing everything better than we used to. Has anyone else noticed the gradual decline of the American work ethic? My first-hand knowledge only goes back to the 1960s, but the old timers of my youth filled me in. Many had survived the Great Depression of the 1930s, and prized whatever jobs they could get.
Some worked on farms, with animals and nature assuring there was always something to do, every day. Others who were able to get to the mills and factories in the city were thrilled to get a paying job, no matter the shift or schedule.
An annual week of vacation was just fine. Two weeks? Amazing. As for sick days, you had better be at death’s door. You might not get paid if you didn’t show up for work.
The most remarkable broadcaster I ever met is a prime example. Luther Masingill began his career at WDEF radio in Chattanooga as a 19-year-old in 1940. He quickly became the iconic morning voice in our city, and worked there until the day he died at the age of 92. Among his world-class accomplishments is this: in the 55-year period between 1947 and 2002, he never called in sick, not once. His family members and co-workers cited a few occasions when he should have, but Luther’s work ethic prevailed. He didn’t want to let his audience down, and he didn’t want to inconvenience other employees who would have to cover for him.
Even in his 70s and 80s, he never took more than two weeks annual vacation, and sometimes his wife had to force him to do that. (When grandchildren came along and lived out of town, he took the two weeks with no complaints.)
I don’t know very many “Luthers” around today, including myself. While I’m happy to use all the vacation days my employer will offer, I’ve never felt right about calling in sick. Some of the stigma is gone in the COVID era. Many employers have made it clear. If you think you have something contagious, don’t spread it around. Still, I’ve certainly reported for work when I would have done the world a favor by staying home. As an on-air TV/radio guy, I should know better than to think people want to hear a news guy croaking like a frog.
Luther, and others of his generation would likely be horrified at some of the workplace norms of today. Casual Fridays are no big deal, but even showing up on Fridays is increasingly rare. COVID has also resulted in working from home, which many people admit can often be “working from home.” You can stay on task and get things done….or not.
Four day work weeks are not uncommon worldwide, and are on the rise in America. More than a few school districts have adopted Tuesday through Friday schedules, and the test scores indicate children learn just as much. They’re putting in the same amount of hours, while teachers and parents can use Mondays for doctors appointments and other activities that cause most kids to miss a few classes.
One Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Miami has taken it a step further. In an effort to improve employee retention, the owner instituted a three day work week, requiring workers to do three straight 13-14 hour days. Think about it: work like crazy on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Then you’re off the clock until the following Monday. Other companies have followed suit, with one owner citing zero employee turnover.
Our parents and grandparents would not know what to think about companies encouraging workers to relax on Bare Minimum Mondays, handing out mental health days, and offering unlimited sick days. They would be aghast at our ever-increasing number of holidays. “No one is doing anything!” they would exclaim.
Exactly. Perhaps we should encourage Congress to lead the way, and take more days off.
David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “Hello Chattanooga” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com