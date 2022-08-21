Silver Lake Resort once located in Church Hill was the largest swimming beach of its kind in East Tennessee and one of Hawkins County’s most popular summer places.
The lake and the grounds surrounding it could accommodate hundreds of patrons in a single day and was opened from May through September.
In the 1930’s and 40’s the unique lake was owned and operated by Dr. Will Hutchins a prominent Kingsport Dentist and Church Hill native Robert L Larkin.
They enlarged the big natural pond and built a spacious Club house which was used for church civic clubs and private parties.
In its heyday thousands of citizens from all over the area flocked to Silver Lake during the summer to escape the sweltering rays of the sun. The large three acre natural lagoon was fed by 18 sparkling limestone springs was once a popular campsite for the ancient Yuchi and Cherokee Indians.
Three of the streams were warm springs. The flow of the water into the lake averaged more than 200 gallons a minute. Early settlers enjoyed the spot as early as the late 1700’s and by the turn of the 20th century folks from all over the area canoed the lake and picnicked under the 200 year old oak trees. Silver Lake was divided into three parts; the lower lake, the middle lake and the upper lake. The lower lake was used for a swimming pool.
The entire bottom was covered with 800 truckloads of white sand providing an excellent bottom and white sandy beach. The three warm springs were piped into the swimming pool. The middle lake was stocked with 9 varieties of game fish and the upper lake was situated four feet above the swimming pool.
A large glass enclosed aquarium was built two feet above the pool. The constant stream of fresh water into the swimming pool kept it free of infectious material and mosquitoes. The deepest part of the pool was 20 feet. Several life guards were always on duty.
There were three cables running across the swimming pool so that each life guard stationed on 10 foot high platforms could use a hand trolley and reach any point in the pool in a minimum of time and drop within a few feet of the drowning person.
Nearby there were 50 dressing rooms for men and women and a bath house with showers, hot tubs and saunas. Guest cabins were located all around Silver Lake and were rented for one dollar a night.
There were high hedges around them for extra privacy. Flower and rock gardens were situated throughout. Large weeping willows and spruce trees were planted profusely providing a summer paradise just a stone’s throw from the Holston River. Silver Lake was once aptly called the playground of East Tennessee.
It was a beautiful site for picnicking, boating, swimming or just resting. Some of the most beautiful mountain scenery in the whole southland was seen by all persons who visited this renown resort. For nearly thirty years Silver Lake hosted the annual “Old Time Fiddlers Contest” on each July 4th. There was also a large fireworks display on the hill above the lake.
At one well remembered event, a man with his hands tied behind his back was dropped from an airplane into Silver Lake in front of 4000 spectators. Hollow log rolling was also a popular sport at the resort. Each summer a girl’s camp was operated at a cost of $1.50 a day including board, athletic activities and swimming privileges.
There was a large recreational building with a stage and a spacious dance floor. Every Labor Day Silver Lake hosted the annual “Stag Party” and all day fish fry. Proceeds from the event were donated to the Children’s Faith Home. 300 pounds of fresh fish were brought up from Florida for the occasion. During the 1934 summer season large flood lights were installed at Silver Lake to illuminate night time swimming.
The only disadvantage was that the electric lines hung too low over the pool and this eventually leads to a tragic situation. In the 1950’s a man was standing on one of the metal logs and carelessly reach up and grabbed one of the wires.
A swimmer came over and gripped the man’s leg and was electrocuted to death. After that a life saving crew was organized at Silver Lake and eventually led to the founding of the Church Hill Rescue Squad. Generally the lake was open from 2pm to 11pm each day from May through October.
The annual “Harvest Moon Ball” ended each season. On a clear crisp fall night with a large round moon high in the sky, Chinese lanterns were strung throughout the wooded park and floating candles illuminated the lake with a magical silver brilliance. Patrons danced way into the night as big band musicians played popular tunes of the day. There was a restaurant at the clubhouse famous for their Sunday Chicken dinners.
In the 1930’s and 40’s Silver Lake was strictly a playground for good wholesome pleasure and was always conducted along those lines. In the 1950’s Larkin and Hutchins leased the resort to Church hill postmaster Cecile Collier and Wayne Dykes. They totally renovated the resort by rebuilding the Clubhouse and restructuring the entire lake.
In later years Silver Lake resort fell into a state of disrepair and didn’t get the record crowds as in earlier years. Another blow came with the building of 11W highway on the hill above the lake. Dynamiting by the road crews sunk several of the original 18 springs.
Today only three remain. They run into a small pond in a housing development known as “The Landings”. Silver Lake Resort another dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s history.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com