Question: Does the Bible teach that we are to take God seriously?
Answer: Let’s begin our analogy with the wisdom of Solomon: Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 (KJV) “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. 14 For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.”
Now, do we truly fully and really keep/own what the Bible says by agreeing with God, consenting to and complying with, with all long suffering, always remembering that God is the great I AM? Exodus 3:14 (KJV) “And God said unto Moses, I AM THAT I AM: and he said, thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you.” God wanted the Children of Israel to know that He has always existed, that he does exist, and that He will always exist. He wants us to know that today also!
It seems to me that every situation of life calls for its very own degree of seriousness. Remember that “God will bring every work into judgment” (Eccl 12:14 KJV). Therefore, the main question at hand is that of; how serious do you take God at His word?
Having said that let’s consider a few areas of life that accepting God in a genuine manner would be beneficial:
1. Think about the need to take God seriously; Romans 1:19-22 (KJV) “Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.
20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.
22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.”
2. Is it essential to take God’s nature seriously? James 1:17-18 (KJV) “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.
18 Of his own will begat he us with the word of truth, that we should be a kind of firstfruits of his creatures.”
3. Must we take God’s graciousness seriously? Ephesians 1:3 (KJV) “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ.”
4. Are we required to take God’s wrath seriously? Matthew 10:28 (KJV) “And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” Note: the word fear used here by Jesus means both to be afraid of or frightened and to be alarmed—stand in awe of or reverence.
5. What are we to understand about the gospel? James 1:25 (KJV) “But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.”
It would seem to me, both as a nation and as an individual, that we are being challenged by the Bible, in every way, to take God seriously. This life here on earth is just a beginning of forever and God has graciously seen to it that we don’t have to spend our eternity in regret (2 Corinthians 6:2 KJV).