Before I ever enter into any kind of business proposition, I play a little game to help me try to think through all the possibilities of what could happen.
I read about it in a book. I call it “what’s worse than that?”
Here’s how it goes.
Suppose I’m thinking about sinking my life savings in Twitter stock.
What’s the worst thing that could happen?
The stock could tumble.
What’s worse than that?
An egomaniac could buy the company, and everybody quits.
What’s worse than that?
I could get hit by a truck on my way to bankruptcy court.
And so on, and so forth. It really never ends.
I don’t write about sports much. I would rather just be a fan. But my beloved Tennessee Vols’ 2022 season has made it impossible for me to ignore.
And still, this isn’t about sports, per se.
It’s about perseverance.
As the Vols were getting decimated at South Carolina last Saturday night, I wondered how it could get any worse. We were giving away touchdowns the way Santa Claus throws candy from the back of the fire truck at the Christmas parade.
Then Tennessee’s Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker’s knee zigged when it should have zagged.
Anyone who has watched more than 15 minutes of football in their lives knew the diagnosis wasn’t going to be good.
If nothing else, you could tell it by the heart-wrenching look on his face.
Less than 24 hours later, the university confirmed the torn ACL, providing yet another twist in Hooker’s college career.
His story is one of perseverance that makes good use of the “what’s worse than that” scenario.
Just prior to his redshirt junior season at Virginia Tech, Hooker contracted Covid.
What’s worse than that?
As a result of having Covid, he developed a heart condition that could’ve put his life in jeopardy, much less his football career.
Though he was soon cleared to play, the diagnosis gave Hooker a new perspective on playing football and life in general, as he has said in numerous interviews.
After that season, he transferred to Tennessee, just before the coaching staff that recruited him had been fired.
What’s worse than that?
He went from being a starter at Virginia Tech to being a backup at Tennessee.
Of course, we all know how the Cinderella story progressed until the proverbial clock struck midnight in Columbia Saturday.
Lots of people — and I don’t mean just Tennessee fans — are hurting for Hooker and his family. I wish I could hug his mama; and I know I’m not alone.
From a fan’s perspective, losing a player of that caliber is a sucker punch.
We wonder what could be worse.
Lots of things could.
For starters, it could’ve been a more serious injury— one that surgery couldn’t fix.
Not to be dramatic, but he could’ve been sitting where University of Virginia players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. or D’Sean Perry were sitting when they were shot dead on a bus coming back from a school field trip a couple of weeks ago.
By the time you read this, Hooker certainly will have had surgery and be on the road to recovery. He will be all right.
I have no doubt he will be drafted by some lucky NFL team next April and we’ll soon see him on Sundays.
That’s because No. 5 perseveres.
