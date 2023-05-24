A few days ago, an ad for a new book came up on my phone for the April 18 release of “Where Are The Children Now?” by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke. My breath caught for a moment as my brain reread the title.
Yes, it does say “Where Are the Children Now?” so it has to be a sequel! I immediately went to the internet and bought the e-book version because my excitement was too great to wait for the physical book to arrive.
I first read “Where Are The Children?” by Mary Higgins Clark’s not long after its publication. It was the first suspense novel for both of us. I remember both loving and hating the way the chapters are structured. Clark would introduce one character and begin a story about them, then the next chapter would be about someone else and their circumstances. It kept me enraptured because I kept wanting to get back to the storyline of the earlier characters, but I couldn’t skip ahead because I needed to know what happened to the people in the current chapter.
Such a simple way to keep the reader engaged and invested, right up to the end when she brings all of the story lines together, and the reader can sit back, breathe, and think, “oh, so that’s why!” I’ve been hooked on good suspense stories ever since I closed that book. And now, 40 years later there’s a sequel, which is long enough for those children to have grown up? Yes, please!
Remembering the original book from so many years ago reminded me of so many others I enjoyed reading at the time. Thinking about them was a lot like remembering old friends, because I’ve loved to read from the first time I understood that those alphabet letters I had learned went together to make words. Those words could then be woven together to tell stories and take me to places I’d never been.
I also attribute part of that love to Brenda Thompson Gulledge at Tusculum View Elementary. My favorite part of the school day was when she would put her chair in an open space in the classroom and announce that it was book time. We’d gather around her feet, sitting on the floor, anxious to hear the next chapter she would read to us.
She introduced me to Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka (created by Roald Dahl). Pippi Longstocking (a creation of Astrid Lindgren’s) was the best friend that I wished lived next door to me. The story of James and his giant peach with the talking insects made me look at spiders in a whole different light (another creation of Mr. Dahl’s). But the best spider of all was Charlotte, weaving messages into her web to save Wilbur from the frying pan after the county fair was over. E.B White had us all exclaiming “SOME PIG” and wanting a pet rat we could name Templeton.
Mrs. Gulledge shared “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery and “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle with us. One of my absolute favorites, though, was when she read us some books from a series by John D. Fitzgerald. The first was “The Great Brain” and it was followed by several others. I still remember the joy I felt when she brought “Me and My Little Brain” though, because it was finally J.D.’s turn to lead an adventure.
“The Mouse and the Motorcycle” and its sequel “Runaway Ralph” are some favorites I remember, too. The image of a little mouse who could make a toy motorcycle go by making sounds like a motorcycle was simply charming. And then the little boy who owned the motorcycle made little Ralph a crash helmet out of a ping-pong ball? What’s not to love?
I am so very grateful that writers do what they do, and that they, along with teachers, introduced me to such rich stories. That love of reading continues today, and there are new favorites all the time. But my trip down memory lane made me realize the effect these stories must have had for me to remember them after almost 50 years.
I’ve already finished “Where Are The Children Now?” and am now looking forward to visiting another old friend I met back then. Someone has taken one of the books that helped me and so many others navigate the adolescent waters and made a movie, and the 12-year-old girl inside of me can’t wait to actually see Margaret on the screen. Judy Blume’s “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” is in theaters. It makes my heart smile.
Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@gmail.com