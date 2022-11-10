The reason there are statues of hogs in Asheville, North Carolina, is because so many hogs were herded there, from East Tennessee, by hog drovers in the 1800s (THFK photo)

 contributed

Forget football, at least for a moment. In Tennessee, which used to be known as the “Hog and Hominy State,” November used to be known as “hog droving” season.

