When it came to freedom from slavery, Mulatto Solitude was among the fiercest fighters in the 19th Century Caribbean and she would die a martyr, defiant to the end.
Born and raised in Guadeloupe, Solitude’s mother left her on the plantation when she escaped slavery to live as a Maroon. Maroons were those Africans who refused to be enslaved or to work on plantations. It is suspected that she was the issue of rape, her father one of the sailors on the boat that brought her mother to the Caribbean from Africa.
She named herself Solitude, a name recorded only on the writ that later condemned her to death. Mulatto was given her because of her light skin.
In 1789, France abolished slavery which angered the plantation owners in the colonies. In response to their demands, Napoleon re-established slavery in the colonies in 1802. Among the troops he sent to do so were officers of color who resisted and helped lead a movement against the French Republican Army.
Fighting for freedom
Solitude joined the battle on May 8, 1802. She was joined by many women on the battlefield who performed whatever tasks they could to keep the soldiers armed, to treat their wounds and to carry the dead off the field. They carried orders back and forth and historians say that they rallied the men and led them on to greater acts of courage.
Solitude was said to have borne arms in the battle. She was pregnant at the time, but fought with great rage. She was reported to have threatened prisoners with the most insulting of language and violence.
On May 28, the battle went against the freedom fighters. One group suffered defeat with 675 people dying and 250 taken prisoner—most of whom were shot and killed over the next few days. The remaining group knew they were badly outnumbered but were unwilling to surrender and face slavery. When the French advanced, they blew themselves up with stores of gunpowder, taking hundreds of French fighters with them.
Martyrdom
Solitude observed the martyrdom. She was injured, but survived, leading to her capture. The French condemned her to death, however, because she was pregnant, her execution was delayed. Her child was considered the property of a slave owner. She gave birth in November and the next day, with milk still staining her nightshirt, she was hung. She was 30 years old.
Her last words were, “Live free or die.”
For many years, she faded from memory, though she was listed as being one of the martyrs. In 1972, André Schwartz-Bart published a novel about her, fictionalizing her as a heroine in “La Mulâtresse Solitude.”
Since then, her legacy has returned to the light. In 1999, a statue of the pregnant Solitude was erected in Guadeloupe. In 2007 another one was raised, this time celebrating the abolition of slavery and made of an African hardwood. In 2008, her life was the inspiration of a musical comedy. Others have written poetry and songs about her.
There have since been streets named after her in Guadaloupe and she has a French postage stamp in her honor. She is slated to become the first statue of a Black woman to be installed in Paris in what will be called the Solitude Garden.