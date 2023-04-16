I’ve written before about stuff. Getting rid of stuff. Trying to buy less stuff. Attaching less value to stuff. Practically drowning in stuff.
I’m getting better at it. More things are leaving my house than are coming in, unless they are consumable. (My weakness is still books, but I justify it because their content is consumable and they can be passed on to help non-profits in their fundraising.)
Our society places so much value on stuff — owning the things, having bigger things, always searching for the better things. Heck, even our country’s value is based on how much stuff we can produce, measured by our Gross National Product every year.
The world wants us to be consumers because it wants to sell us stuff. Then it can sell us containers to organize and store our stuff and convince us we need bigger houses to hold us and our stuff. Bigger houses then mean buying even more stuff to ‘fill’ them, because we put no value on empty, quiet spaces.
Our quest for stuff leads to pressure to make more money to buy more stuff. More pressure leads to more stress, which often leads to buying more stuff to relieve the stress (‘retail therapy’ is a real thing). Go into a bookstore or search Amazon for self-help books. It’s amazing how much ‘help’ there is to make us more productive and help us accumulate more stuff, including more self-help books.
So then we have all these things. But then the things need to be managed, either by storing them or constantly cleaning them.
Storage leads to all kinds of problems — not enough room, so we need the walk-in closets, bonus rooms, attics, basements, or even to rent storage units. Some of us actually pay money to store things that we obviously aren’t using or those things would be in our house with us, being used. If the storage isn’t climate-controlled, there’s the risk of damage. We have to keep the pests out of the stuff, too. It’s a constant struggle to keep the stuff.
If it isn’t stored, it has to be cleaned, at least occasionally. I am amazed at how much time I spend shuffling papers, reorganizing cabinets, dusting, etc. A friend, who is a staunch advocate against having too much stuff, points out how much less time it takes to clean a house that isn’t filled with things that have to be wiped off, moved to wipe under, be swept under, etc. She has a valid point.
Her advice is to spend some time going through your things and, instead of looking for things to get rid of, decide what stuff you actually need and want to spend your time — and sometimes money — to manage and keep clean. She says to get used to seeing empty spaces in your house. It’s okay to not have something hanging on every wall and not have every shelf or closet filled to the brim. She points out that the quiet spaces can actually be relaxing and stress-relieving.
She’s absolutely right, and I’m working on it. It’s an adjustment, to be sure.
Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@gmail.com