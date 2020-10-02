Dear Reader’s, hello, and welcome to the bookend. I hope you all are well. My head hurts. Ha. The other night at the dinner table I accidently poured a bowl of soup on our neighbor who was over for dinner. Oh goodness. Then I sat down on a dining chair and it fell to the ground smashing my head on the wall and fainting. The soup covered neighbor had to pick me up off the floor and carry me to the couch. Bless his heart, I don’t know if he will be back to dinner with us again or not.
He is pretty brave. He looks like Tarzan and is from the Amazon, so maybe he will be alright. Well, anywho-on to the subject of extreme concern-how to deal with telemarketers. I am going to tell you the next true life story about how I got rid of a pesky telemarketer. It was about two months ago.
Well, like I explained in part one, I inherited the phone number for a guy named Chris, and also for his wife Ashley. I get a lot of calls for Miss Ashley also. I got this one obnoxious guy calling repeatedly asking for Ashley. You know how you can just hear the smartie pants in someone’s voice? He was grating on my last nerve. I kept telling him EVERY SINGLE DAY that I was not Ashley. He could tell it irritated me so he kept calling.
Now far be it from me to put up with an annoying man forever! So, the next time he called and asked for Ashley I said real sweet, “Oh, Ashley is on safari in Africa, I will try to get a message to her.” He hung up. But that did not dissuade the jerk, he called the next day, “Is Ashley there?” I replied, “I talked to her, she is still on safari and is riding an elephant through the jungle right now, but she said just as quick as she gets down off of that elephant, she will call you back.” He hung up. Bwahahahaha. Yeah buddy, I was winning the smartie pants war, yes ma’am.
I talked to my brother Thomas Stanley about this and had him howling. We made plans for the next phone call together. Thomas said that I should next say, “OHHH, its bad news-when Ashley got off of the elephant, he stepped on her and she has passed away.” Haha. Then I said I’ll say, “I sure hope she didn’t owe you any money.” Haha. We had so much fun making our plans but I guess the telemarketer felt defeated in our verbal exchange and he never called me again. I was so looking forward to the rest of the conversation-oh well.
A friend of mine in Connecticut recommended I read the next telemarketers the book of revelation. Ha. Anyhow-that is my latest fun. How have you handled the pesky telemarketer? I’d love to know!
Email me at prattmather@yahoo.com. Until next time dear reader, have a great week, and have a literary week, Teresa