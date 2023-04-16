(This commentary was not written by me but by my older daughter, Dawn King who was inspired by the hymn, O THE DEEP, DEEP LOVE OF JESUS.)
I cannot read the Scripture passages about the death of Jesus Christ without my heart breaking for so very many reasons; too many to list.
One thing that stood out to me from the start was the silence of Jesus amid the loudest, most vile shouting and terrifying screaming in all of history: “CRUCIFY HIM! CRUCIFY HIM!”
We all know what it feels like to be wronged. Though we are sinful and unjust at the core, we know how we love to stake our claim on the “I’m right” side of a circumstance. But the One who, alone, is truly just, pure, and holy -the all-powerful King of Kings who is also the perfect Lamb of God, remained silent in the greatest act of humility as the full spectrum of terror, pain, and, anguish swelled over Him — liars, evil schemers, brutal soldiers, religious leaders, political rulers, those who had been healed and had shouted forth praises to Him, those who ate the loaves He multiplied, the young, the old, the strong Roman soldiers in His reach, the thieves hanging behind Him, the crowd looking on from below all weighed in to make these hours horrifying. The Holy Spirit comforting Him, the will of the Father driving Him, the plan of my redemption to the praise of His glory holding Him there — silently.
Then, the final cry of agony filled the earth and changed history past, present, and future as the full measure of the wrath of God was poured out, and the Father turned away from His beloved Son. The once impenetrable veil of the Temple was torn by God from top to bottom and full access to the God of Heaven became available to me.
Thinking about Christ on the cross — my stomach wrenches at these thoughts. They are too lofty for me to comprehend. They take away my breath and fill my eyes with tears even as I am writing. I know He did not deserve an ounce of wrath until God put my sin upon Him. I am silenced before the Father who has willed my redemption, before Jesus who has purchased my soul with His blood, and before the Holy Spirit who has opened my eyes to see these eternal truths before I close my eyes in death and awaken before the Judgment seat in Heaven to hopelessly bear my sin alone.
Jesus on the Cross is both terrible and wonderful. He purchased the souls of many that very sad, darkened Friday, but three days later, He burst forth from the grave that tried to contain His dead corpse. He appeared and spoke to many who witnessed this “unbelievable” act of glorious triumph — the silent Lamb now displaying that He is indeed God and is the King He claimed to be.
I cannot imagine how a person can hear of Jesus — God, who took on flesh and became sin so that He might give His righteousness to a sinner to have eternal freedom from guilt and punishment; God who penetrated history and by His undeserved murder now offers undeserved atonement and eternal peace between Himself and His creation. How can anyone who hears not fall down before Him in worship, adoration, and grateful praise?
I have this salvation. It is mine in Christ; not because I am anything, not because I deserve it or have done anything, for it is all of Him.
I realize that many of my friends and family members who are reading this have known the joy of salvation, but for those who have never considered what it is that Christ has done, I plead with you to think deeply upon these things. This gift of being made right before God in Christ is possible and available to any who will humbly recognize his sinfulness before the One, True, Holy God, and who will ask that the wrath he deserves, be forgiven based upon the only acceptable payment to God for sin which is that made by Jesus Christ upon the cross. It is available to you. Humble yourself before God. Confess your sin. He will forgive you. Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved!
