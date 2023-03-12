It seems every week I have carried the excitement about the Asbury revival to print thinking each column would be my last attempt to talk about it.
There are many residents here in Rogersville truly hungry to see a real move of God break out here, just as reports are coming in that pockets of revival are happening across the country.
So while my intentions were just to write a single column, it seems to grow by the week as I learn about more people who have attended and are bringing the fire of revival back home with them. Reports then become local news in the making.
In an attempt to make a simple analogy, Asbury is where the fire of revival broke out and everyone who has gone and been a genuine part at Asbury has had their torch lit. People traveled from across the county to attend Asbury and now they have returned home to light their community around them.
This is where it gets a little fuzzy so we have to look at revival historically as well as be open to what God might want to do here. What will it look like “if” we see it here?
In 1970, after the much smaller revival that took place at Asbury, colleges across the nation would ask if some Asbury students could come and tell them what happened. Students began loading up a car or van and making a trip to the requesting college telling about Asbury.
Most of the time, they only spoke a few minutes, ask students to pray with them and revival exploded in their community. It was reported as a result, God began moving in over 130 college campus and in hundreds of churches giving spark to the Jesus movement.
The Asbury 2023 revival, according to a Asbury school official said, there were many more students affected and involved in 2023 as well as a multitude of guest visiting the campus. College officials estimated, if this revival spread as it did in the 70’s, it would be exponentially greater in national impact. Unusual God events are being seen in over 200 college campus and hundreds of churches.
A new wave of this movement is being seen among Generation Z students who have traditionally turned away from the church over the last few years. While their style of worship is different, they are genuinely being moved towards a new vibrant and intimate relationship with God
In my simplified example, those students at Asbury can carry that fire across the nation as well as those who have attended. But what are we expecting is the question? At Asbury, God simply came in and took over while college faculty and students were careful not to interrupt. There was no preaching, no planned bulletins, no agendas. It was all God. While a worship team led familiar worship songs, people attending would feel convicted by God to make their way to the front and pray or have someone pray for them. At a later time, many testified God had healed them or someone they prayed for. Others testified God had restored relationships or prompted conviction to repent of some habit or lifestyle displeasing to God.
While it is difficult to step out of the way and let God have control, maybe God will ask us to learn to do that here locally. In 2020, God interrupted East Rogersville Baptist’ services for 30 straight days. Anyone who attended saw much of what this might look like. People begin to make their way to the altar to pray anytime during the service. Members might feel impressed by God to offer a testimony or say something they felt God gave them. Churches that normally empty quickly after a service, might see people wanting to linger and stay, not knowing God wants to continue His work.
The bottom line is to just be obedient to God’s direction.
This morning, I attended a service and over 20 members had attended Asbury. There had been a near death experience of a member of that church this week and hospital staff verified a miracle had happened in the life of this member. There was no preaching at this church this morning, just testimonies of what God was doing. This would be one of the places I would expect God to break out but many of the churches that participated in the Go Tell Crusade last year are also praying and believing they will be included in this first wave of what God does here.
I stated in an earlier column that at this point, pray for revival. Expect revival. Talk about revival. And then repeat these steps being sensitive to God until it comes here. God wants it more than we do. It’s His timing. Oh and don’t give up.