Dear Reader’s, hello, how are you today. I hope you are well; I know everyone is having a hard time with all of the fear that goes with covid. The fear is very understandable. We are facing a coronavirus pandemic that is out of control, and especially with winter coming on with its usual sicknesses anyway.
I have had it once and I had a bad case and am fortunate to be alive. I have friends that I’ve had for years that have it. A week ago, I lost a close friend of mine, Jack to coronavirus. I have an older friend named Margaret that is in the ICU right now. It is horrifying what we are living through at this point in history. And it came on us like a shock.
So, we have to make huge lifestyle changes. People are social creatures and we all thrive on close association, hugs, smiles, kisses on the cheek from our family. But it is not really love when we spend time with someone that we could unknowingly give coronavirus to. Within a week they could die. This is tough. I am still trying to brainstorm ways that I can get and show love to my loved ones and also coping mechanisms. Lord, we definitely need ways to cope.
While I am living in isolation, I am in a large house by myself with a cat, I spend a tremendous amount of time on the phone with friends and family. It seems to help to think back on sweet memories and remind my loved ones about them. Two weeks ago, I was on the phone until 4am with a childhood friend talking old memories. That really helped. It was a nice human connection.
Setting new goals that you previously had no time to think about, let alone do seems to help. Did you ever want to play the tuba? Crochet your MaMaw’s blanket? Or, if I get tired of setting new goals, I watch YouTube videos about hilarious goals people have accomplished during covid-I saw one where a country star decided he wanted to raise cattle. He’d never raised cattle and bought too much cattle. He sort of got himself in a cattle mess. Ha.
The library is a great idea too. My hometown library has been so sweet and kind to everyone. You go online, pick out your books, place a request, go by and pick them up. I’m looking forward to getting cozy in my warm house with an English Gothic, like Jane Eyre. I have a picture of sitting on the couch with the cat, hot tea nearby, a soft blanket, snow gently falling outside and swooning over Mr. Rochester. Yep Yep, it’s going to be a good winter.
I wish the same for you dear reader, a good winter, enjoying what you like to do, until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week. Teresa Kindred