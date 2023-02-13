Being curious, I went to the internet to search for the origins of Valentine’s Day. There’s a lot of information involving three or four saints and a few feasts and festivals.
But, like most ancient history that involves multiple centuries, civilizations, and religions, theories vary.
Sources do seem to agree that the English poet Geoffrey Chaucer first wrote about St. Valentine’s Day “as a day of romantic celebration” in a poem in 1375.
According to History.com, greetings for Valentine’s Day were popular in the Middle Ages, but actual written valentines started to appear after 1400. The website reports that the oldest known valentine still in existence is housed in the manuscript collection of the British Library in London and was written by the Duke of Orleans in 1415 to his wife while imprisoned after capture in a battle. It is also believed that King Henry V hired a writer to compose a valentine greeting to Catherine of Valois a few years later.
The popularity of Valentine’s Day grew, and by the middle of the 18th century, exchanging handwritten notes or small tokens of affection wasn’t limited to kings and dukes. The tradition likely came to America with the colonists, and the first mass-produced valentines in America were created by Esther A. Howland in the 1840s. She crafted cards using real lace, pictures, and ribbons and is known as the “Mother of the Valentine.”
Printing presses and cheap postage contributed to the popularity of sending greetings at Valentine’s Day, making it easy for folks to share their feelings without having to hire a poet to write flowing verses or pay an artist to create elaborate cards.
People and commerce were involved, though, and the practice took an ugly turn rather quickly, as things so often do. Known as “vinegar valentines,” greeting cards were sold that contained messages opposite of their affectionate counterpart, usually through an insulting poem and illustration.
Vinegar valentines were typically sent anonymously, so the receiver often had to guess who harbored enough ill will toward them to go to the trouble. If that weren’t insulting enough, the cards were typically sent postage due, so the recipient had to pay a penny to read what turned out to be vitriolic mail.
These greetings ranged from gentle teasing to downright nastiness, and some were written as though the opinions were popular and not just of the sender. One example stated, “Everyone thinks you an ignorant lout.” Cards insulted not only people (aggressive women, submissive men, drunkards, etc.) but professions as well. They insulted salespeople, doctors, tailors, and even the postmen who delivered them. Some even went so far as to suggest the recipient should commit suicide.
An article by Natalie Zarrelli on the Atlas Obscura website reports that the women’s suffrage movement brought yet another class of vinegar valentines and targeted the women who fought for the right to vote. Printers capitalized on the opportunity, creating cards for those women to use in retaliation (“no vote, no kiss” for example) as well as cards denying support of the women’s right cause for ladies to use to entice the men who fought against the movement.
Not everyone supported the practice of sending these messages. Teachers worried about the moral issues of the cards for children and tried to teach them not to engage. Zarrelli’s article even reports that in 1905, approximately 25,000 valentines were “held in a Chicago post office for being unfit to send, due to the many rude and vinegar valentines in the haul.”
Sending vinegar valentines has fortunately fallen out of favor. The spirit behind them lives on in the practice of internet trolling and social media usage, unfortunately. Bullying and vitriol appear to be a part of the human condition whether the words are spoken aloud, scribbled by hand, commercially printed on a postcard, or typed on a keyboard.
“What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” Ecclesiastes 1:9
