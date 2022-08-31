We are once again living history as we remember that once thriving town in Poor Valley, known to old timers as Pressmen’s Home.
Join me as we uncover old forgotten canning recipes and make 2 different kinds of delicious crisp pickles once served in the fine hotel dining rooms and a magnificent castle in that peaceful Happy Valley. So, take a few minutes and stroll down memory lane with me and you’ll certainly be glad you did. Then get busy and pickle some cucumbers.
No worries! Anybody can do it because these are easy recipes! Located in a peaceful valley between Stone and Pine mountains, Pressmen’s Home was one of the most beautiful and thriving communities in East Tennessee.
Organized in 1909 at the former Hale Springs resort it was the headquarters for the International Printing Pressmen’s and Assistants Union for over 60 years. Pressmen’s Home was an almost totally self-sufficient community complete with a power plant, water supply, and telephone system.
They also raised their own beef, pork and poultry. Huge vegetable garden plots were planted every year and the meats and vegetables were prepared at the beautiful Pressauna Tavern, a large 6 story, 5-star hotel renown for giving guests a fine dining experience. Patrons came from far and wide to enjoy everything from down home fare to elegant 5 course
meals. On every table sat a cut glass dish with the Pressauna’s famous Bread and Butter pickles. So named because during the Great Depression many folks buttered slices of light bread and made sandwiches out of these savory pickles. They were served at the hotel to compliment any meat or vegetable served during lunch and dinner.
Today Bread and Butter pickles are still a crowd favorite. Now is the time to make them because cucumbers are still plentiful, and these popular pickles are easy to prepare at home.
This is how you do it
Hotel Pressauna Bread& Butter Pickles 30 to 40 pickling cucumbers thinly sliced 7 to 8 small onions thinly sliced 1/3 cup canning salt 5 cups apple cider vinegar 5 cups sugar ½ tsp. turmeric 2 Tbsp. white mustard seed 2 tsp. celery seed Combine cucumbers, onions and salt. Cover with ice cubes and let stand for 3 hours. Drain.
Combine remaining ingredients. Pour over cucumbers and heat thoroughly, but not to a boiling point. Pack in jars while hot and seal. Water bath in a canner for 20 minutes and cool for 24 hours. Then store in a cool dark place.
The second pickle recipe was a particular favorite of Marie Berry. She was the wife of IPPAU president George L Berry. They lived in a beautiful mansion in Pressmen’s Home called “Berry Castle” Mrs. Berry held elegant Christmas parties at the castle every year. An invitation to the annual holiday events were coveted indeed.
The Berry’s housekeeper Mrs. Haynes made the most wonderful fermented sweet, crisp pickles every summer and she called them “Christmas pickles” because they were an annual holiday staple at the Berry home.
They were always a big hit and if you make a batch, you will certainly understand why. Mrs. Haynes passed the recipe to her daughter Helen Kenner, and she passed it on to me. Now its your turn to make these incredible pickles the likes of which you will never find in a grocery store.
Marie Berry’s Christmas Pickles 1 gallon of pickling cucumbers 4 cups apple cider vinegar 4 Tbsp of canning and pickling salt 2 Tbsp of Alum 2 Tbsp of pickling spice 7 to 8 cinnamon sticks Arrange cucumbers in a glass gallon jar.
Mix remaining ingredients and pour over pickles. Finish filling up jar with spring water don’t use chlorinated water. Tighten the lid and leave for 4 or 5 weeks. Be sure to roll the jar 4 or 5 times a week. When the allotted time is up rinse the pickles and slice them up. Put back in glass gallon jar and cover with 6 cups of sugar. Stir often with a long wooden spoon.
The pickles make their own juice and the more sugar you add the more syrup they produce. Add cinnamon sticks. At this point you can either leave the gallon jar and dip out pickles when you need them, or you can put the pickles in pint jars and add a cinnamon stick to each.
These are fermented pickles and don’t have be water bathed or sealed. Christmas pickles are amazing and can be eaten all year long. Pressmen’s Home is gone now but the memories of that wonderful place linger on in the hearts and minds of the people who once lived or visited there.
Also, the lucky folks who dined at the Pressauna Tavern or visited Berry Castle. So, now’s your opportunity to relive history through old, cherished recipes and make these old-time pickles. You will be so glad you did. Until next time good luck with all your endeavors.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com