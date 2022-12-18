I’ve lost a record number of family members and acquaintances this year.
The most recent one is one of the saddest of all time for me.
My aunt Jeanene Merrell passed away earlier this month.
She was the last remaining member of that generation on both sides of my family.
Aunt Jeanene will be remembered as a saint because she was one.
She and my uncle Joe were two of the hardest working people I ever knew. They both taught school for decades. They farmed. They were fiercely active in their church.
Even though they were devoutly religious, they spent Sunday afternoons grading papers, because every evening and all day Saturday were consumed by farming activities.
Their garden was always enormous. I was forced to break beans on several occasions under the shade tree at their house.
Okay, I probably played with my cousin Greg more than I broke beans, but I do know how it feels to have a newspaper spread across my lap.
I stayed with them a lot — especially when my mother was with my father in the hospital while he was sick.
She was there when I learned my father had died. I had just turned 12.
I don’t remember much about that — just that I knew I was loved.
She made the best toast. She buttered the bread then put it on a cookie sheet in the oven under the broiler. The top was toasty and buttery, and the bottom was soft.
She and my mother alternated hosting the Christmas Eve family gathering.
I loved going to their house at Christmas. Like lots of people back then, their Christmas tree was a cedar cut from their farm, decorated with ornaments, tinsel and those lights that got to 1,400 degrees when they were lit.
I don’t know how our houses didn’t burn down. I think about that all the time.
I also associate her with having one of those artificial silver trees, but I can’t remember for sure. Someone in my family did.
She did have a red and white cardboard fireplace with a bulb that made it look like a fire was burning.
I don’t know why I thought that was the coolest thing I ever saw, but I did.
Uncle Joe had a fancy camera that used flashbulbs that had to be replaced after every photo.
When flashed, the bulb got hotter than the lights on the tree, so we had to wait several minutes between pictures before he could take it out and put in a new one.
That was okay, since everyone was trying to recover from being temporarily blinded from the blast.
To this day, every time someone says, “say cheese,” I have a flashback.
Every summer, aunt Jeanene and uncle Joe took my cousin and me to the county fair. I always had $5 to spend, which bought a lot of cotton candy, rides on the tilt-a-whirl and the scrambler, and baseball throws at a stack of milk bottles.
She called me just a few days before she died. We had a nice talk. Her mind was as sharp as ever. But her voice was weak.
When I told her goodbye, I knew I was telling her goodbye for the last time.
Merry Christmas in heaven, aunt Jeanene.
