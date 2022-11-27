Howdy! How is your weather where you are? I am a little chilly where I live. Our Autumn is gone, it might still be Autumn according to the calendar, but the rainy, windy nights have left our trees bare. The fog is as thick as pea soup on the mountain that I live on. So, ya’ll, that just means one thing for me-it’s monkey hat season.
Three years ago, I was at a gas station with a convenient store, and there, hanging from a rack were sock monkey hat and mitten sets for $12. As I like to dress very sophisticated, sleek and chic, I knew I had to have them. I bought not one, but two sets. Each hat has the face of the sock monkey, complete with ears and long red braids. The mittens each have a sock monkey face and little cute ears. They are so incredibly warm and cheery.
I have become quite the talk of the town in my sock monkey set. Two weeks ago I went to pick up dinners for an elderly couple that I am friends with. I walked in the door and a gentleman asked if he could have my hat, I grabbed the little monkey ears and said, “No, I need these ears to hear better.” Ha.
Yesterday I walked into the business that I work for. No sooner had I walked through the door when my boss ran to me saying to the receptionist, “She’s here in her monkey hat!!” Then she asked could she have my picture. I told them I had matching mittens in my little red car too. I went and got them and they took my picture. Then I put on a puppet show with the mittens. The sock monkey mittens do tend to argue a lot. I have to settle them down.
Sunday morning, I got up in the morning and decided that I must have a sausage biscuit. When I got to the window at Hardees I had forgotten I was wearing my monkey hat. The girl kept smiling at me like she thought I was hilarious. I got irritated and thought, “What on earth is her problem!?” Then, I remembered I was wearing my monkey hat and I laughed to myself.
Last week I gave a homeless man some soup and crackers, toothpaste and a toothbrush, a magazine from my religion and a hat. But NOT MY MONKEY HAT!! No sirree! But of course, if I had no other hat to give him, I guess I would have given him the monkey hat, but it’d be tough. I probably would have cried.
Well, I am on my way to town. I am all warm and decked out in my monkey ensemble. Please try not to be too jealous. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.