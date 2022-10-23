I’m a barn watcher. I drive all over the county and photograph everyone I find. These vanishing structures are often overlooked, abandoned and forgotten.
But barns are still a very important part of Appalachian history and heritage. Even today they are port holes to the past and no two are the same. I love old barns because they conjure up so many fond memories from the past. They represent a lost way of life.
As a small boy I remember following my grandpa to the barn when he went to milk. On cold winter mornings before sunup, it was peaceful in the lantern lit stillness of the snug log stable.
I would often lean against the cows belly in order to stay warm. Zing, zing, zing the warm steaming liquid went into the bucket under grandpa’s strong skillful, milking hands.
On those crack of dawn milking excursions I learned two things; squeezing milk from a cows teats into a bucket is a gratifying experience but squeezing milk from a cow’s teats into a cat’s mouth will get you a whipping. Hard work, good times and learning experiences all took place in barns. In the early days nearly every homestead or farm in Hawkins County had a barn.
They were a necessity like a smokehouse or an outhouse. As a matter of fact as soon a shelter was provided for his family the homesteader turned his attentions to the barn. On an appointed day all the men in the community would gather in for a “Barn Raising”.
These structures were called log crib barns. They were constructed of multiple cribs, up to six and they were often used for livestock pens and feed storage. Crib barns were built of un-chinked chestnut or oak logs and they almost always had a hay loft. In the early days wooden shingles were used on the roof but in later years tin was used.
The “double log” crib barn was popular in Appalachia these consisted of two cribs separated by a breezeway and covered by the same roof. The breezeway was often used as a driveway for horse drawn hay wagons and was often used for threshing grain. One of the oldest double crib barns in Hawkins County is located on the Fudge Farm in Surgoinsville.
Built in 1824 by William Phipps, the structure provided shelter for Confederate soldiers during the Civil War. Many of the rebels carved their names in the log walls and they are there to this day. In later years Surgoinsville Belles were reeled across the floor during one of many dances held in the main section of the barn.
Through the years barns have served many purposes. In later years board barns replaced log ones. Wayward travelers would often spend the night in the barn stalls. Corn was stored in the adjacent crib. Apples and pears were packed for storage in saw dust in the lower stalls. Pumpkins and Kershaw’s were also stored there.
Hay barns held square bales of straw stacked to the ceiling. The hay loft was a wonderful place for children to play or even camp out in. We often built tunnels and hideouts deep underneath the bales of hay. During the summer months there wasn’t a better place to spend rainy day especially if the raindrops were drumming on a tin roof.
Even today the smell of hay brings back those special childhood memories. I wish every child could grow up around a barn. The stables below often housed a cow that was having a calf or a horse that was due to foal. The old folks traditionally believed that if you visited the stable at midnight on January 6th (Old Christmas) you would hear the animals praying.
Many barns in this area were used to cure tobacco. What a distinctive smell that is. Farmers became acrobats as they walked on timbers three stories up and hung stalks of tobacco. Then in the fall the tobacco was graded in the barn stalls.
This was often a cold and back breaking experience. Wagons, tools, plows, and tractors were also kept in the barns. Today the barn has been adopted into southern folklore. Familiar idioms include “You can’t hit the side of a barn” and “Were you raised in a barn?”
For decades Grand Ole Opry star Jimmy Dickens has warned people of the trouble they can get into “Out Behind the Barn” and has made a fortune doing it. Today instead of “Barn Raisings” land developers buy family farms and have “Barn Razings”
All over Hawkins county historic barns are falling by the wayside and one by one they are collapsing from neglect or they are being torn down. In most cases the highly desired “wormy chestnut” boards and curly maple beams are being salvaged and resold.
An important part of our history and heritage is being sold off a piece at a time and it saddens me a great deal. Yes I’m a barn watcher and I encourage you to be one too, because if we’re not careful all too soon there won’t be any to watch.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com