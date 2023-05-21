My editor called me today and asked me please to write up and article about the Bible. I was thrilled, because the Bible is my favorite subject, it has kept me going through every trial known to man and every joy that I have had. Today let’s celebrate the Bible.
A big part of Bible reading is in applying what we learn. One thing that I have learned since I was a child of four is that Gods name is Jehovah. Psalms 83:18 says, “May people know that you, whose name is Jehovah, You alone are the most high over all the earth.”
The name Jehovah comes from the Hebrew tetragrammaton YHWH. In the original Bible transcripts the name Jehovah was used over 6800 times. Sadly, Jehovah’s name has been almost completely eliminated from most modern Bibles. Poor Jehovah, he has done so much for us and he is vastly ignored.
Of course the most important thing Jehovah has done for mankind is give his son Jesus as a sacrifice, John 3:16, “For God loved the world so much that he gave his only begotten son, so that everyone exercising faith in him might not be destroyed but have everlasting life.”
That is something that I love about the South, is y’all recognize Jesus’s sacrifice and to acknowledge Jesus in our prayers. I always say, “through Jesus Christ, Amen.’ And I also thank Jehovah for Jesus and try to follow Jesus’s example in life.
Reading Psalms is a huge comfort and a great way to feel close to Jehovah and Jesus. The entire book is written like a beautiful poetic song. It appeals to our hearts. Psalms: 34: 18, “Jehovah is close to the broken hearted; he saves those who are crushed in spirit.” We all feel a little crushed in this world right now.
When you are distressed just pick up your Bible and start reading Psalms. Just anywhere in Psalms. It brings great peace.
I have been a Jehovah’s Witness my entire life and derive great joy from it. Everyone has their own beliefs and that is to be respected, but if you want to know more about this you can look at our beautiful website, JW.ORG. It is the number two free website in the world. It will also tell you how you can get a free home Bible study.
I hope you have enjoyed reading this as much as I have enjoyed writing it. I hope the Bible can bring you comfort today and every day.