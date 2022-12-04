We have passed the mark of Thanksgiving and now look forward to the time Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The life of Jesus was foretold by many prophets which simply were early writers who were true followers of Jehovah God.
You ask where do you find these prophets and prophecies they write. The answer is the Old Testament. The Bible is comprised of 39 books making up an Old Testament, the last of which was written about 400 years before Jesus was born.
These 39 books make up the only writings in the world with over 1,800 prophecies. And it is the only book in the world containing 456 prophecies concerning the birth of a Messiah, all about his life which fully, consecutively has come to pass. I want us to look together at the odds this could happen.
I don’t know how many of you have been to Texas? It’s a pretty big state and it can take a couple of days just to drive across. It is a massive land mass and our second largest state. Jesus according to statisticians fulfilled 327 of those prophecies so far. Jesus stated he would return so the remaining prophecies are yet to be fulfilled. What are the odds?
The odds of a baby being born in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago and fulfilling just 8 prophecies become astronomical.
According to Dr. Chuck Missler, if we covered the entire state of Texas with silver dollars two feet thick and then someone took one silver dollar and with a magic marker, marked a big X on both sides. Next they would take off from an airport and at some point throw out the silver dollar. Then next, they would blindfold someone and let them leave Dallas walking in any direction for as long as they wanted to walk and when they decided, they would bend over and pick up a silver dollar, it would be the one with the X. That’s the odds for only 8 prophecies.
Or for just 48 prophecies of 327 to be fulfilled which are easily proven historically, it would be like someone finding a single marked atom in the entire galaxies of the universe. What does all that prove? It tells me, this Creator God has tried very hard to make the birth, life, and death of his son unmistakable for us humans to miss. It means God has a plan for the human race and he is giving everyone a chance to be a part of it.
Lee and Leslie Strobel were atheist. Lee was an investigative journalist for the Chicago Tribune. A Case for Christ is a book written by Strobel after his wife became a Christian and he sat out on a mission, taking him all over the world, to prove Jesus Christ was a myth and the Bible was just a “made-up” fairy tale. But Lee found out a real journalist goes by facts and is without bias. He found Jesus was real and was challenged by his own research to accept Jesus on his own.
Let’s look at just a few of these prophecies which were written by 35 authors of the Old Testament from a few hundred years before to a few thousand years before Jesus was born but, all accurately being fulfilled by the life of one person.
Isaiah wrote 700 years before Jesus was born, yet God showed him the Messiah would be born of a virgin. Micah wrote 500 years earlier he would be born in Bethlehem. It didn’t matter that the parents lived 90 miles away and only through a “one time” Government decree that parent Joseph was forced to take a fully pregnant bride 90 miles on donkey back so the prophecy could be fulfilled.
Empower International wrote, “without an eternal God being in charge, how could this happen? What is the likelihood of predicting the precise manner of death that a new unknown religious leader would experience, a thousand years from now – a manner of death presently unknown, and to remain unknown for hundreds of years? Yet, this is what David did in 1000 B.C. Again, what is the likelihood of predicting the specific date of the appearance of some great future leader, hundreds of years in advance? This is what Daniel did, 530 years before Christ.”
When we ask, what’s the odds, it would be impossible for just 8 of these prophecies to be fulfilled, impossible to the “nth” degree for 48 to be fulfilled, but no mind could conceive of all 327 prophecies of the life of Jesus being fulfilled.
James Allen Francis in One Solitary Life calls our attention to the fact Jesus, who Christians believe was part of the God-head sent to earth never had a home, property or a wardrobe of clothes. When he died, he had to be laid in a borrowed grave.
Five hundred people were recorded as witnesses seeing Jesus after he defeated death and arose from a grave and Francis stated, “all the armies that ever march, and all the navies that ever sailed, and all the parliments that ever sat, and all the kings that ever reigned, put together, have not affected the life of many upon this earth as powerfully as”..Jesus Christ.
My invitation to you is to find the true reason for the season and discover Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior this Christmas.