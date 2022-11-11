In what is a small change for convenience to upper Hawkins County residents, the Church Hill Emergency Services food pantry is now taking applications for Thanksgiving food boxes which will be distributed on Saturday Nov. 19.
People Loving People have partnered this year with Of One Accord Ministry and the WCQR/Second Harvest Thanksgiving Distribution for Hawkins County residents.
Initially the distribution for Hawkins County was only going to be in at Cherokee High School in Rogersville. Organizers recently decided, however, to make boxes more convenient to upper end residents by doing a second distribution in Church Hill at the Church Hill Shopping Center.
Availability of food items has been more scarce this year and initially leaders expected the demand for Thanksgiving boxes in Rogersville to be greater than available resources. This past weekend, however, we learned that enough boxes would be available to expand distribution efforts to Of One Accord’s food pantry in Church Hill.
To receive a Thanksgiving Box, residents need to live in Hawkins County, and must fill out an application at Emergency Services where they will receive a voucher needed to pick up a box on November 19th.
Emergency Services in located next to Homestead Antiques in the Church Hill Shopping Center and allows residents to fill out applications either Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 10am to 1pm.
The Churchiest hill Thanksgiving food box pickup will be Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Church Hill Shopping center parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon.