I was recently made aware of a piece of Appalachian writing called “Brier Sermon” by Jim Wayne Miller. Knowing nothing of Mr. Miller or his work but prodded by my increasing interest in Appalachian literature, I bought a book of his writing with that piece in it. The title of the book is “Every Leaf a Mirror,” and it includes some of his fiction, non-fiction, and poetry.
The title alone was interesting, because I’ve often felt like the land is often a reflection of the people on it. I ordered the book a couple of weeks ago, and I’m working my way through it.
“Working” may sound like it’s hard to read, but that’s not what I mean. His words stir both memories and contemplation. I’ll read a few poems or an essay, and then I have to put the book down and think on it for a while, either to enjoy the feelings I have about living where I do or to reflect on his words and how they still ring true even though they were written a while ago.
One work of particular note is a commencement address that Miller delivered at Berea College in May 1981 that has become known as “Citizens of Somewhere.” His speech describes an issue that I’ve become more and more concerned with in recent years as I look around.
We are becoming more and more a society of consumers rather than of citizens. Miller paraphrases Rosalind Williams, who was a research fellow at MIT at the time of the speech, and says that we are encouraged to do so in so many ways — advertising, journalism, television, etc. And when we look at the world as consumers only, we exclude consideration of the public good.
His words explain some of the things I’ve noticed much better than I can. “Encouraged in mean-spirited self-interest and self-absorption, we withdraw from generosity, compassion, concern for others,” wrote Miller in the speech — the speech he delivered before the internet was created and before “social” media came to be. Imagine what he would write now.
We’ve also physically withdrawn from each other. We used to sit on the front porches of our homes, observing our world and at least waving at our neighbors. The advent of television brought us inside. When we decided to go outside again, we built decks on the backside of the houses. Party lines moved on to private lines, then to cell phones, and now we prefer not to talk at all, just to send brief texts.
When we can buy whatever we need, there’s no need to be neighborly and work together to do things. When we stop working and being together, we stop knowing each other. When we stop knowing each other, we stop caring about each other. Instead of sitting on the porch waving at the nice folks in the car that drove by, we hide behind closed blinds, peeking out in suspicion, and post on social media about a suspicious car with people who must be up to no good (they’re probably just lost, being misled by a computerized GPS).
We have no compassion for the folks who work to provide the goods and services we consume. We have no desire to learn about how things work and understand any difficulties that are part of the process. We only want to complain about how things aren’t done to our satisfaction, ignoring that we aren’t educated enough to even know what should be satisfactory.
We don’t want to be a part of making things better. We just want to complain because they aren’t. Public service is no longer an aspiration for a lot of folks simply because we know most of the public is getting more and more difficult to serve. And the pandemic hastened this progression in so many ways.
This view of the world makes us forget that we need each other. Few of us are equipped with the knowledge and the work ethic that would be required if we were suddenly forced to be truly independent. If the stores were empty and there was no electricity, how would we survive?
That scenario isn’t as frightening to me as the one I see around us now. We’re surrounded by many people and lots of things, and the distinction between the two is getting more and more blurred.
Jim Wayne Miller encouraged the graduates before him that day to go out into the world and to volunteer to be involved. When nominated to serve, take the nomination and be a part of the greater good for society. Instead of just being a consumer of things and people, “become citizens of somewhere.” What a world it could be if we all did.
