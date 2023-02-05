There was a time not so very long ago, when the residents of Hawkins County relied on a handful of faithful doctors for help during bouts of illness and periods of affliction.
For longest time the nearest hospital was Greeneville or Kingsport, then in 1908 Dr. Jacob E. Miller converted the old Farmers Hotel building on the corner of Depot and Main Street into a hospital and sanitarium.
Shortly afterwards Dr. WH Armstrong opened up a hospital on West Main street. Back then physicians not only made house calls, sometimes the attending doctors would stay at the sick person’s home until they were healed or until their patient took a turn for the worse and passed away.
Through the years they also delivered a lot of children. Dr. W E Gibbons estimated that he delivered around 4,000 babies during his long and illustrious career. Early doctors made their rounds on horses, in buggies and sometimes on foot.
These dedicated men cared about the sick and dying and their bed side manner was impeccable. They upheld the old school ethics of helping others and the little black bag they carried held all the equipment and medicine they needed.
Many times they were awoken in the night, only to sojourn out in the middle of storms, they were drenched to the bone during heavy rains and often trudged through deep snows all in the name of medicine.
In the old days there were long hours and very little money. Many of their patients were poverty stricken and often times the old time doctors were paid with crates of apples, bushels of turnips or live chickens among other things.
Dr. William R. Hamilton was one of the first medical doctors to arrive in Hawkins County. He started practicing medicine in Carters Valley in 1774. He helped a tribe of Cherokee survive a Yellow Fever epidemic in 1777. He was nearly killed in three Indian raids.
Dr. Joseph Rogers Walker, grandson of Joseph Rogers was born in 1831. He was a graduate of Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia and was a practicing physician in Rogersville for nearly 70 years.
For decades he was the only trained doctor in the Hawkins-Hancock County area. He traveled on a horse he trained to lay down so he could lie next to it on long winter trips and be warm. Dr. Walker died in 1931 at the age of 100. His dedication to the medical profession, his selfless devotion to patients and his academic achievements made his life a legend.
Dr. J.J Koger opened his medical practice at Mooresburg in 1905. From 1922 until 1932 he lived and practiced medicine at the Andrew Jackson Inn near Rogersville.
Dr. S. L Pennington established his Medical practice in Bulls Gap in 1908 and continued to treat patients until his death in 1946.
Dr. D.D Britten did a general practice in the Longs Bend community where he made and patented his own medicines. Many country doctors studied under him.
Dr. James S Lyons and his son Dr. Henry Lyons owned and operated Lyons hospital in Rogersville. During the 1920’s and 1930’s Dr. James Lyons delivered nearly every child in Rogersville and the surrounding areas. He was also Medical director at the Tuberculosis Sanatorium at Pressmen’s Home.
Dr. William C Lyons and his son Conner practiced medicine in Surgoinsville and their cousin Dr. Clinton G. Lyons practiced medicine in Kingsport.
Dr. C.C Johnson also worked at the T.B Sanatorium. For many years he only charged five an office visit when other doctors in town were getting twenty and thirty dollars a visit. During his boyhood Dr. Johnson was best friends with future Tennessee Governor Ned Ray Mcwherter.
Dr. Roy A. Doty was another fine Rogersville doctor with a large and loyal clientele. His son Robert was also a physician.
Dr. Rufus D. Keller practiced medicine in Persia and Rogersville from the late 1880’s to 1940.
Dr. James M. Derrick practiced medicine in Church Hill and Caney Valley for more than 35 years. Sometimes when he made his rounds in the dark he had to walk behind his horse and hold on to his tail in order to find his way.
Dr. Robert Anderson made rounds in the Hickory Cove and Fishers Creek communities, while Dr. O.M Swaney practiced medicine across Clinch Mountain in String Town.
Dr. John Murrell served the Alum Well community.
Knoxville native Edward Henderson was cousin to Victor Ashe, Ambassador to Poland and President Bush’s roommate at Yale. Dr. Henderson was a beloved physician in Rogersville for many years.
Other old school doctors that have practiced in Hawkins County include, Dr. Samuel Gault, Dr. John M. Pearce, Dr. Earl S Clifton, Dr. Walter L Goforth, Dr. Frank Farris, Dr. Frederick Dewolfe Miller, Dr. Luther Brown, Dr. JE Waters, Dr. Baird, Dr. William Walker, Dr. Bryan and Dr. W E Gibbons to name only a few.
As the old time doctors faded from the scene, there was a remembered appreciation for what was being lost. In 1931, 99% of the doctors in Hawkins County were in general practice. By 1970 specialists outnumbered general practioners.
The older generation of doctors not only looked into the eye ears and throat they saw the whole person body and soul. They had kind faces and gentle voices but they could be stern if their patient’s welfare was at stake. Physicians of old were patient with the sick and afflicted.
Today’s doctors of medicine are too busy and many patients are run through like an assembly line. You have only a few minutes to state your problem. Many doctors interrupt their patients 20 seconds after they start talking. In these cases they may need to study and reflect the methods of the old time doctors.
Historic Funny of the week: In 1932 Dr. Doty was examining an elderly lady and he noticed that she had a terrible odor. Trying to be delicate he said “Take these pills and a nice hot bath.” The lady came back 2 weeks later and the odor was still bad. So Doc asked why she hadn’t bathed.
The old lady replied that she didn’t have a bath room but that she took a rag and washed as high as possible and low as possible. Doc Doty patted her on the hand and said “Honey it was your possible I wanted you to wash”
