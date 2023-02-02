Health Science and Fire Science at Cherokee High School hosted a CPR Event last Friday, Jan. 27, in which 68 students received their CPR certification which can be counted as a CTE Industry Certificate.
They also had an opportunity to view a UT Lifestar Medical Helicopter with pilot-nurses, and ask questions about that career path.
It was great to see how excited our students were to be able to have this experience and watch the helicopter land here at Cherokee High School. We are very thankful for all those that volunteered and helped in the training and this experience.
Students from Mrs. Jeffers and Mrs. Shanks’ classes, as well as Mr. Wood’s fire science students were able to sit for a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) class and then practice their skills on the dummies.
Those who attended finished the day with a written test and became certified through the American Heart Association in BLS (Basic Life Support), which is now an industry certification.
Several of our community healthcare professionals graciously volunteered their day to help with the CPR class.
A special thank you to John Reeves-Fire Science and Paramedic Program Director for WSCC; Megan Rimer, RN HCMH-ER; Steve Lawson-Paramedic; Ric Chapman-Lieutenant/Paramedic; and the crew from UT LIFESTAR-Mike Jones-Flight Paramedic, Joe Cate-Flight Paramedic, Summer Martin-Flight Nurse, Mark Forstner-Pilot.
Students were able to hear from the healthcare professional about their career experiences in the world of Emergency Medical Services.
Students had a very exciting visit from UT LIFESTAR, as it landed on campus. The students were able to visit with the crew and tour the helicopter.
Many thanks go out to our industry partners who gave their time to invest in these young Future Healthcare Professionals!
Thank you also to CHS Culinary students for the delicious breakfast and snacks for our guests. It was a great day of learning!