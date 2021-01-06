There are two mind-sets when it comes to winter: those who love it and those who do not, and I’m one of the former. When it is cold you can always dress up and be comfortable, but in summer you can go buck naked and still be uncomfortably hot. Really cold weather gives you a survival feeling, you against the elements, something lacking in these soft modern times. “If you can see your breath, you know you’re alive” is a quote that reflects that feeling about cold weather.
I think winter was created to give nature and humans a chance to catch their breath, to rest a while. Things stop growing, it gets dark early, the cold encourages you to stay inside and hopefully take it easy more often. It is a time to do peaceful things like stare at a fire, drink hot chocolate, or curl up with a blanket and a book. It is a time to reflect, and not have a hundred things to do buzzing around your head.
With winter comes solitude, as many folks are chased indoors by the cold, leaving the outside to yourself. If you like quiet walks, do it in winter. And then there’s snow, cursed by many, but “tis a cold heart that does not see the beauty of freshly fallen snow”. I’ll close with a few quotes on winter and would encourage you to not wish for spring too soon, because you need your rest.
None of you will bid the winter come to thrust his icy fingers in my maw.
Shakespeare, King John
A sad tale’s best for winter. Shakespeare, ‘The Winter’s Tale’
Winter, a lingering season, is a time to gather golden moments, embark upon a sentimental journey, and enjoy every idle hour. John Boswell
In winter’s tedious nights sit by the fire with good old folks and let them tell thee tales. Shakespeare, Richard II
Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire; it is the time for home. Dame Edith Sitwell
Here shall he see no enemy, but winter and rough weather. Shakespeare
I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure in the landscape. Andrew Wyeth