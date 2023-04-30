Established in 1963, Older Americans Month (OAM) is celebrated every May. Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), OAM is a time for us to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends, and strengthen our commitment to honoring our older citizens.
This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age.
This May, join us as we recognize the 60th anniversary of OAM and challenge how we talk about aging. Here are some ways we can all participate in Aging Unbound:
• Embrace the opportunity to change. Find a new passion, go on an adventure, and push boundaries by not letting age define your limits. Invite creativity and purpose into your life by trying new activities in your community to bring in more growth, joy, and energy. It is a great time to be outside. Check out Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club or organize a hike at Laurel Run Park.
• Explore the rewards of growing older. With age comes knowledge, which provides insight and confidence to understand and experience the world more deeply. Continue to grow that knowledge through reading, listening, classes, and creative activities. Public libraries are the best kept secret in our town. Hawkins County has three libraries located in Rogersville, Surgoinsville, and Church Hill. Our libraries offer free Wi-Fi and public access computers at all three branches. Chromebooks and Hotspots are also available for checkout. You can also download eBooks and Audiobooks through the Tennessee Regional e-Book & Audiobook Download System. If you are a history buff or want to polish up on a second language, you can do that too (for free) through the Tennessee Electronic Library. All you need is a library card! Museums also offer a unique way to engage your brain in learning. Hawkins County is home to several museums including Price Public Community & Swift Museum, Archie Campbell Museum Complex, Bulls Gap Railroad Museum, Tennessee Newspaper and Printing Museum, and Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum.
• Stay engaged in your community. Everyone benefits when everyone is connected and involved. Stay active by volunteering, working, mentoring, participating in social clubs, and taking part in activities at your local senior center or elsewhere in the community. If you are looking for fun and engaging activities to do in and around town, the WRGS Radio Church Calendar and Community Announcement pages (www.wrgsradio.com/) are excellent places to learn about local events. Build a future you believe in by volunteering with a local nonprofit or community service group. Volunteer Connection is Hawkins County’s premiere website to learn about where you can volunteer in the area: www.yourvolunteerconnection.com/.
• Form relationships. As an essential ingredient of well-being, relationships can enhance your quality of life by introducing new ideas and unique perspectives. Invest time with people to discover deeper connections with family, friends, and community members. Area senior centers are a great place to meet people, have lunch, stay active, and engage in activities. There is something for everyone! Contact your local senior center to learn more: Hawkins County/Rogersville Senior Citizens Center, Church Hill City of Senior Citizens, Mount Carmel Senior Center, Hancock County Senior Center, and Mooresburg Community Center.
Connections Network of Hawkins and Hancock County, TN is excited to celebrate Older Americans Month with the community. We are a network of local leaders committed to service and transforming our communities into better places to grow, live, work, play, and age. For more information, visit our website at www.yourvolunteerconnection.com.