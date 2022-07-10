Hale Springs was one of the most famous and popular of all the summer resorts in East Tennessee.
Located between Stone and Pine mountains in present day Pressmen’s Home, the fertile valley boasted a variety of medicinal springs.
The iron minerals in the spring waters were thought to have therapeutic qualities and the sick from all over the United States came to Hawkins County hoping to reap the benefits from them. Early Indians were the first to realize the importance of the strange bitter springs.
The Cherokee called the area “Tallegonquan” meaning the land of life giving waters. Because there were so many sulphur and mineral springs in the valley the early settlers called the area “Sulphur Springs”.
It was later renamed “Little Poor Valley” but old timers often referred to the region as “Happy Valley” In 1837 Colonel James Richards, a native of Culpepper County Virginia, was traveling through the area when he stumbled onto the lush spring fed valley. He was immediately smitten by the beauty of the area and the healing qualities of the different springs.
These included an iron, an Epson, mineral, sulphur, chalybeate springs and little Poor Valley creek. In the center of the valley there was a rare occurrence called a red and white sulphur springs.
Two different waters coming out of the same stream. Further down the valley was the white and black sulphur springs. In the Fall of 1837 Colonel Richards purchased 200 acres of the valley including the principal springs.
The following year he built a large plantation style home and slave quarters near the Red and White spring. Richards later added an additional 319 acres to his vast estate and had a dirt road built leading to the springs.
Richards spent six months out of the year on his much-loved plantation. In his later years the old Colonel was a familiar figure in Rogersville. He wore long white hair and walked with a gold tipped cane. He often hosted grand parties at the springs. When Richards died in 1848 his last request was to be buried on Stone Mountain overlooking little Poor Valley. Oral tradition states that he was buried standing up in his Revolutionary War uniform with full regalia.
So he could always watch over his beloved valley. The first line on the crude grave marker was inscribed ‘Here stands Colonel James Richards one of the first white settlers in this valley”. Over the years the marker was lost.
In 1903 prominent Rogersville business man Shell Hale, grandson of the Colonel and father of self made millionaire Arthur Hale erected a large stone monument on the grave. It took a team of six horses to get it up there.
In later years Arthur would insist that the Colonel was indeed interred standing up. He claimed that his father had witnessed the burial first hand. After Richard’s death his daughter Harriet and her husband Philip S Hale purchased the property from the other heirs.
They enlarged the old home and built additional cottages. The main building was a large two story structure, 100 times 100 feet in dimensions. There were spacious verandas on each floor, long halls, elaborately decorated Victorian parlors, and a grand ball room complete with orchestra, and large airy dining rooms. There were also eight single and twelve double cottages on the property surrounding the hotel.
The creek was damned up with a stone wall to make an adequate swimming pool. There were elaborate flower and rose gardens throughout the grounds. The 30 acre park was laid out into shady walks and pleasure grounds affording easy facility for outdoor exercise.
There was also horseback riding, crochet and a ten pin bowling alley. There was a bath house where the guests could relax in the hot mineral water. “Hale’s Red and White Sulphur Springs” officially opened on July 07, 1850 with the grand opening ball.
The occasion was attended by the governor of Tennessee William Trousdale a friend of the Hale’s. This event would be held each year on the same date. The spa was a popular summer resort for nearly twenty years, drawing large crowds some of whom spent the entire season there. Guests could enjoy a leisurely day swinging in hammocks under the ancient oak trees or in a rocking chair on the breezy verandas. But the water was the biggest draw.
Besides being shipped in large glass bottles all over the country, people traveled from miles around to partake of the resorts life giving waters. The Hale family sold the resort in 1869 and through the subsequent years the property would pass through a number of hands.
In the 1880’s George A. Murray would lease the resort and tie it into a large hotel he ran in Rogersville called “the Holston House” he later renamed it the “Hale Springs Hotel” and made it a stopover for patrons who were on their way to Hale Springs Resort. Murray paid young boys in Alum Well ten cents a day to keep large stones cleared out of the road so the stage coaches could pass through undaunted.
In 1888 a second two story hotel was built on the site. But by 1909 the resort was in bankruptcy and was sold to the International Pressmen’s Union the following year. Pressmen’s Home was born, but the era of the resort spa would soon be gone forever.
In the 1960’s a dynamiting incident on Stone Mountain caused the destruction of the mineral springs and the Hale Springs Resort became another dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s History.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com