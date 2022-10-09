In the winter of 1978, Bob McCracken, a relative newcomer to Rogersville, approached the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce with the idea of a folk festival.
McCracken a native of Jonesborough was immediately enchanted by the beauty and history of Tennessee’s second oldest town.
“Jonesborough Days were quite popular and huge crowds of visitors came to the historic town each year. I knew Rogersville was just as quaint and had the same drawing potential,” he recalled.
A coordinating committee was quickly formed. Members of the group included, McCracken, Jean Horne, Alice Wright Hale, Shirley Price, Janet Smith, Bob Lane, and Polly McCleod among others.
The next question was, “What do we call the festival?”
Several suggestions were circulated such as “Rogersville Days” or the “Hawkins County Harvest festival”.
But then McCracken remembered the elderly men who whittled on the town square and reminisced about the good ole days. He also recalled the little old ladies who came in the bank and talked about quilting and making apple butter. He marveled at Hawkins County’s rich heritage and the diversity of its people.
“That’s when it came to me,“ he recalled. “Why don’t we call it Heritage Days. The committee accepted the name and Mrs. Hale suggested that we form the ‘Heritage Association’ before we attempted to have the first festival. That idea would prove very helpful in years to come as other celebrations were planned.”
Bob Lane was elected the first president of the Association. Preparations began right away. It was a team effort and as word of the festival spread more people volunteered to help.
“From the start our main goal was to include all the talented craftsmen and exhibitors from our regional area. There were so many at the time. They could rent a booth and sell their wares. We geared that first festival toward local people after all it was their heritage we intended to celebrate. Of course we had our ups and downs but we never gave up our ultimate goal,” McCracken remembered.
It was the committee’s hope that Heritage Days would an annual event and a type of county wide Homecoming.
It was planned for the second week of October 1979, a fall festival with a touch of nostalgia. After many hours of preparations the first Heritage Days Celebration arrived on a cold, damp and cloudy weekend. Festivities kicked off after the annual crowning of the Homecoming Queen at Rogersville High School on Friday night.
It was bitter sweet because it was the last homecoming at the old school. The next year the high school moved to Cherokee. The Homecoming and Heritage parade down Main Street inaugurated the first celebration.
Saturday was a full day of events these included, Doc Randal’s Old Time Medicine Show, Ada Rogan’s majorettes, Stump speaking by Randal Livesay, Old time quilting party, Candy pulling, Corn Shucking, Philip Cheasley art exhibit, old house tours, Civil war exhibit, old time fashion show, Grist mill, blacksmith display, Harrell Beets apple cider mill, Antique car and tractor display, archery contests, horse shoe pitching, Tobacco spitting contest, Liars contest hosted by Doc McConnell, WRGS old time radio show, and free movies at the Roxy Theater.
The first marathon featured a grand prize of a trip to the Boston marathon which was won by 64 year old Cliff Greenwood. There were also horse and buggy rides around town. Throughout the festival the main theme was old time traditions and folk ways. Main Street was decorated with hay, pumpkins and mums. The store windows were decorated with old photos and family heirlooms.
Old time clogging and square dancing were provided by the Tennessee fun dancers and the Cetin Van Cleve Square dancers among others. There was traditional music each day with groups such as, Ralph and the Sounds of Blue grass, The Bailey Brothers, This side of Nashville, The Hawkins County Singing Convention, Country Music Heritage, the singing judge, Doris Haywood, Hawkins County Courthouse choir, and the Fitzgerald choir.
Despite the cold damp weather over three thousand people showed up for the first Heritage Days Celebration and it was deemed a success. That was thirty one years ago. The festival has grown over the years and has drastically changed since that first year.
“Heritage Days developed well beyond our highest expectations,” recalls McCracken.
McCracken added, “We were very pleased. I do wish it hadn’t become so commercialized. I’ve often made the comment that I wish the festival could get back to what we actually envisioned it to be a folk and crafts festival centered around old time traditions. I don’t think we have as many local vendors as we did in the early days. But one thing has never changed, Hawkins County retains all of the history and heritage that’s keeps people returning home year after. I think that’s a fine legacy to have.”
The 2022 Rogersville Heritage Days is Oct. 14-16.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com