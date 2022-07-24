September 18, 1886: In the lonely light of dawn, Mrs. Young watched the oak leaves cascade down on a gentle breeze. Much to her dismay, fall had come early that year. It was a sad desolate time and now even the season was dying.
Her 15 year old son Charlie disappeared on August 3 and no one had seen hide or hair of him. The last time she saw her boy, it was a dark, stormy afternoon and in her mind’s eye she could still see him riding away in the back of George Orrick’s wagon as the rain began to fall. Now summer was slowly fading into fall and she hadn’t heard from him since.
He had gone away to work at Mr. Davis’s farm in Hancock County and was supposed to return in a week. But he never showed up on the appointed day. On August 14, 1886 eleven days after he disappeared, Mrs. Young walked three miles from the Gum McClure farm near Marble Hall all the way to the jail house in Rogersville so she could report Charlie missing.
Sheriff Henry C. Armstrong listened attentively to her sad story. She told him about the rough crowd Charlie had been running with before he vanished. George Orrick, John Gill, Sellis Bunch and a prostitute named Lela Russell, people the Sheriff knew all too well. Mrs. Young told the Sheriff that Charlie told her he would be back in a week. The only reason he was working for Joshua Davis in Hancock County was to get cash money so they could make it through the winter.
He had come home in mid-summer so she could make him some new clothes. “I know something is dreadfully wrong. I’ve had a sick feeling about it from the beginning. Charlie has never been away this long.”Mrs. Young tearfully told Sheriff Armstrong. “He would have found some way to send me word if there was any way possible. Charlie wouldn’t want me to worry like this”.
Her son had been the best thing in Mrs. Young’s life, the main spring of her being. Now he was gone, it was a hard row for her to hoe. Sheriff Armstrong told her he would send out a search party to look for Charlie. Then he had a deputy drive her home. By afternoon the thunder of horses was heard coming up the road to Mrs. Young’s house. There were several riders and a wagon with several blood hounds.
For three weeks they scoured the roads and trails from Marble Hall to Hancock County searching for Charlie Young but no trace of him was found. It was as if he had disappeared from the face of the earth. October 1886: In a large shadowy grove on summit of a hill in Mooresburg, a lane known as Deer Lick Hollow launched off from the high road and disappeared behind the endless wall of trees.
Old man C.R Moore made his way through the hollow trampling on weeds that had yellowed in the first frost. He was hunting Ginseng a wild herb that was easy to find in the fall of the year because of its red berries. He spotted a clump of Ginseng growing on a low rise and proceeded to dig it up. Moore dislodged a rock in order to get at the roots and suddenly to his shock and horror, a decayed hand fell out of the earth. Further digging uncovered an entire decomposing skeleton.
Sheriff Armstrong was immediately called on the scene. The shirt and suspenders found among the bones were recognized as those Charlie Young was wearing when he disappeared. Mrs. Young identified the shirt as one of several she had made for him.
But the shoes were not Charlie’s they were recognized by several persons as belonging to Sellis Bunch. He was arrested for murder after Young’s hat, a new pair of pants and his shoes which were a size too small for Bunch was found in his possession. Bunch was described as having short black hair and copper colored skin.
People in Mooresburg said he was of mixed blood but tried to pass himself off as a white man. His real name was David Sellis Bunch and he was 18 years of age. On October 12, 1886 Bunch was given a preliminary trial before Esquire W.H.H Moore, of Mooresburg, and was taken to a jail in Rogersville to await a hearing before Judge A.J Brown, of the Circuit Court.
Captain Henry Boyle Clay and W. P Armstrong tried the case. John Gill and George Orrick of Mooresburg were charged for assisting and aiding in the murder of Charley Young but after an extensive investigation Orrick’s case was dismissed.
The state’s main witness was Lela Russell. During the trial she stated that on August 03, Sellis Bunch, John Gill, George Orrick, Charlie Young Mallie Shorter and she were all in Deer Lick Hollow together. She went on to say that the men were gambling by an open fire when an argument erupted between them. Charlie got up and attempted to flee.
Bunch grabbed a large rock and bashed in the Young boy’s skull. After he fell to the ground Gill beat the deceased with a stick. Bunch proceeded to steal Young’s shoes, hat, money and extra clothing he had in a bag. The other men ran away as Bunch drug Charlie’s body off into the woods in order to bury him.
Other witnesses who testified for the state were Rappel Russell, Harvey Rogers, Thomas Peas, Hugh Jenkins, and John Hawkins. On October 18, 1886 as Mrs. Young sat in the court room, Sellis Bunch was found guilty of the murder of Charlie Young and sentenced to life imprisonment. John Gill was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.
A few days later, Charlie was finally given a Christian burial and laid to rest in the McClure Cemetery 2 miles west of Rogersville. Mrs. Young joined him there two years later. Some say she grieved herself to death.
Both graves are unmarked. Sellis Bunch died in Prison on August 03, 1901. Ironically it was the 15 year anniversary of the murder and disappearance of Charlie Young.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com