The Holidays are upon us. Time for a much needed retreat from our daily routines as we gather around TV’s and tables to share stories and meals.
Sometimes it can seem impossible to not “fall off the wagon” with our wellness regimens or get so full from turkey stuffing that we can’t move.
What I’ve had to learn the hard way is that balance is key. (More detail on this week’s B Well w/ Andrea Podcast episode.) Here is a list of a few easy things you can implement to counteract the habits you hold over the holiday season:
1. Drink more water. A lot of times when we think we are hungry we’re actually dehydrated. Half your body weight in fluid ounces is a great start. Fill a glass up and set it by your bed. Before your feet hit the floor in the morning, get that water in your body. You’ll be amazed at how much it sets a positive tone for your day.
2. When you eat your delicious holiday dinner, eat the food on your plate in a certain order. Eating the protein, fiber and healthy fats first and then enjoying the starches/ carbs/ sweets will help keep your blood sugar from spiking and crashing.
3. Try supplementing with chromium picolinate, cinnamon bark, and gymnema root to keep your blood sugar balanced. We have a product called Crave Stop at B Well that’s awesome. It contains a few of the listed above supplements including Gymnema, which is an herb that literally changes the way sugar tastes on your tongue to make you not want to eat it.
4. Take a 5-10 minute walk after your meal. Continued Glucose Monitors are showing amazing results from all different kinds of people balancing their blood sugar by doing this.
5. Take HCL w/Pepsin, digestive enzymes and probiotics to help break down all that extra food you eat. They help immensely.
6. Give yourself a 2-3 hour window of not eating before bed. Have all the dinner and dessert you want. But give that precious body that houses your spirit the opportunity to do the other things it needs to at that hour instead of having to put it on the backburner to digest more food.
7. Lastly, for many the Holidays can be triggering. We don’t choose our blood line so it can be a time when many different energies, belief systems, and walks of life share a room that normally wouldn’t. My challenge to all of us is to choose to focus on something positive in every single family member we encounter. I challenge us in our family interactions to seek to understand first before needing or seeking to be understood.
Wishing you compassion, non judgment and understanding first towards yourself, and then extended to each person you cross paths with. I’m grateful for you and Happy Thanksgiving.
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com