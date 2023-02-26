Each year area high schools spend a great deal of time and money preparing for the annual Prom.
It’s a momentous occasion as gymnasiums are transformed into every theme imaginable and memories are made that last a life time.
In the 1950s and 60s Rogersville High School held its proms at the prestigious Pressauna Tavern in Pressmen’s Home.
For many people it was the social event of the season within the confines of one of Hawkins County’s most beautiful attractions Many years ago most dances and balls in Pressmen’s Home where held at the old hotel on the hill on the Stone Mountain side of the valley.
But as the Union began to expand there was suddenly a need for larger lodging and recreational facilities. So a bigger more modern structure was built on the Pine Mountain side in a little vale were the old Clinch field mercantile was once located.
In 1927 John Sheridan was hired in conjunction with two Italian architects to design the large sandstone structure. Sheridan had previously designed the Memorial Chapel and he carried the same Italianate style over to the Pressauna Tavern. The interiors were very opulent with carved cherry wood work, pine floors, and crystal chandeliers.
When it was completed in 1928 the Hotel contained over 200 guest rooms, 10 luxury suites, a spacious lobby, a large dining room, kitchens, a commodious auditorium, movie Theater, game room, a snack bar, a US Post Office, Barber Shop, parking garage, penthouse, and other numerous rooms. In the early days there was a general store in the rear of the hotel. Guests could relax in rocking chairs on the screened in porch.
Take a stroll across the promenade to the Olympic size swimming pool, play tennis or enjoy canoeing and fishing at the lake. The name Pressauna pronounced (pressa-oo-na) was an acronym for Pressmen’s and Assistants Union of North America.
Although the Tavern was built to provide lodging for union members, all visitors were welcome. President George L Berry came up with the slogan “Welcome, Stranger; Goodbye Friend” The guest rooms were attractive, inviting and comfortable. Almost all the suites had breathtaking views of Pressmen’s Home.
Also the Tavern employees were always top notch and courteous to guests. In the 1960’s subsequent presidents of the union lived in the hotel. Many people came for the delicious food served in the elegant dining room.
Rogersville native Arch Fain was head chef at the hotel in the 1930’s but he left in 1936 to work as personal chef to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt on the presidential train that ran from Washington DC to Warm Springs Georgia. During the annual conventions and special banquets European chefs were often brought in.
The Pressauana was famous for its Sunday brunch. People from all area patronized the Tavern and it was renowned for its fine southern cuisine. Lunch was usually served from 11am until 3pm. A seven course meal with drink included generally cost 55 cents.
Breakfast and dinner was also served at the Tavern for a moderate price. The Pressauna was also the scene of many grand parties and elegant occasions’ .A magnificent ball was given in the auditorium when George L Berry received the democratic nomination for Vice President in 1936.
Through the years there were several special events held at the old Tavern but none as memorable to local high school alumni as the annual Proms. Long before the much anticipated events, there was a great deal of preparation and planning. Bands were often brought in from Knoxville to provide entertainment.
In 1952 the prom guests strolled across the dance floor to the tune of the “Tennessee Waltz “performed by the old pea picker himself Tennessee Ernie Ford and his friends the Happy Valley Boys. On warm summer evenings in May, as the sun set and the moon ascended, visitors to the prom would be greeted by uniformed valets at the bottom of the red carpeted steps.
The couples would then stroll up the lantern lit walkway as the aromas of honey suckle and wild roses drifted down the valley. Music would waft down from the Pressauna’s open French doors welcoming the guests to an evening they would not soon forget.
Inside the decorated ball room; couples danced long into the night and memories were made that lasted long after the historic old structure was gone. After the union moved to Washington in 1967 it was the beginning of the end for Pressmen’s Home and the Pressauna Tavern.
In the 1970’s the hotel building was given to an Assembly of God Church for a tax write off and they quickly dismantled the interiors and sold off all the furnishings.
For nearly 20 years the building was an empty shell and slowly fell victim to neglect, vandals and the ravages of time. On Halloween night in 1994 teenagers playing a game of Dungeons and Dragons burned the old Pressauna Tavern to the ground.
The loss of such an historic landmark was devastating and East Tennessee would never see its likes again. Prom Night at the Pressauna another dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s history.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com