When you get on your phone to check your social media, chances are you’ve seen some sort of content you don’t quite agree with.
It could be fake news, it could be an opinion, a meme, or a movement that you’re not very fond of. How you react to it shows your character.
You see, at a young age, my generation was taught about internet safety. We were told about digital footprints– how everything that you post or information that you share online, whether you have your Facebook profile private or not, is visible for the whole world to see. We were taught to be careful of what we said because it could affect our reputations. It could prevent us from getting jobs, stop us from getting into college, or just completely destroy our livelihoods as we know it.
Older generations want to claim that this is just the act of “Cancel Culture” and that we should stand our ground when it comes to situations like this. However, there’s only one way to stop yourself from being canceled. Just shut up.
You see a post about two men who are married to each other and you don’t agree with it? Scroll on. You see a woman holding a position of power that you believe should only belong to a man? Just unfollow the person and go on about your day. Nobody cares what you personally think. You’re not some celebrity. Calm down.
If you see something genuinely wrong– such as racism, ableism, or any kind of discrimination that could be seen as a physical threat to a person or multiple persons, only then should you speak out. Use resources. Report the person or group. Contact police if it seems dangerous. Just don’t sit by your computer, phone, tablet, or other technological device and argue all day in a public comment section. Be the bigger person.
Stop oversharing every idea that pops up in your head. If you wouldn’t say it in front of your grandma, chances are you don’t need to share with everyone else. Keep your ignorance to yourself. Be kind. Love one another. That’s the problem with this world right now.
If we’d just show some compassion and just pray for one another, this world would be such a better place.
Tyler Parkhill is a 19-year-old lifelong resident of Rogersville. An alumni of Cherokee High School, Tyler plans to further his education with a major in Human Resources & Business Management.