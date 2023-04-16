In days of yore, not so very long ago, many rural people of Hawkins County depended on the weekly visit of Rolling Stores.
From the early to the mid 1900’s, rolling store merchants were abundant throughout Appalachia and nearly every outlying community had a rolling store that made regular visits.
Punkin Valley on the other side of Clinch Mountain was populated with sharecroppers, field hands and families living on small farms. Through the years there have been several country stores over in that area but the rolling store was always considered something special.
Sometimes they carried items not generally found at a rural mercantile. This included everything from candy and overalls to Moon Pies and Red Rock colas. A rolling store merchant could acquire just about anything a person could want. If he didn’t have it he could order it.
The late Virgil Mallet of Surgoinsville remembered riding on the Rolling Store one summer with his Uncle John Mallet.
“People back in those days raised most of what they ate” remembered Mallet “then they traded their extra butter, eggs and chickens for other stuff they needed like salt, coffee, vanilla flavoring, sugar or coal oil”.
Eggs and chickens were as good as money to John. The barter system was an important aspect of the rolling store and very necessary in that poverty stricken region of the county. Of course back in those days everybody was in the same boat and most people didn’t realize they were poor. Some rolling merchants even bought summer vegetables, shelled corn and black walnuts.
The store appealed to people of all ages. Children would often save their nickels and pennies in order to buy hard candy at the Rolling Store. The chickens were put in cages at the back of an old panel truck and all the butter was put in a large barrel.
“I heard they made soap out of it and I’m thinking they probably sold it to Rex Bernard,” Mallet continued. “He bought most of that stuff. All the rolling store merchants sold what they traded with the farmers to him. Rex was Charlie Chase’s daddy. Charlie’s name used to be Wayne Bernard you know. Rex had a produce house down where the Medical Center is now and he bought all kinds of chickens, eggs and butter and sent those things up north.”
John would also make special trips to New York to stock his store in Punkin valley. Some of the items he purchased were men’s suits and women’s dresses. John’s wife took care of that store while he was out on the truck. He had a schedule and went different days to certain people because he knew those folks were waiting on him.
Folk’s deep back in the hills and hollows anxiously awaited the weekly arrival of Mallet’s Rolling store. Other merchants who ran such stores in that area were JB Greene, Ray Pearson, and Guy Hurd among others. Arthur Hale’s Hawkins County Creamery sold 100 pound blocks of ice to people who had ice boxes.
But most folks across Clinch used spring houses to keep everything cool. Almost Every Rolling Store merchant had stories to tell. One time Hurd’s rolling store was out on a route in the Alum Well community and made a regular stop at a ladies house.
The lady wanted to sell Guy a black chicken but she told him he would have to catch it. He ran that hen for over 2 hours and finally caught it. Just as Guy was putting the hen in a cage, the woman’s husband came home. “You get my black hen out of that cage right now!” the man raged “It aint for sale”!
Guy reluctantly let the chicken go, jumped in his truck and headed down the road mad as the devil. Sometimes mischievous boys in the neighbor hood would steal a couple eggs so they could trade them to the rolling store for candy or chewing tobacco. The description of each rolling store varied.
In the early days they were closed in wagons pulled by horses or mules later panel trucks and even old school buses were used. John Mallet’s rolling store had a porch on the back with steps on hinges that could be raised or lowered so patrons could climb up into the truck.
On one side of the porch was a kerosene tank. At that time over across Clinch Mountain there were several people who didn’t have electricity and still lit their homes with kerosene lamps. The inside of the store was rectangle in shape and there was an aisle down the middle and shelves and cabinets on both sides.
On the other side of the porch was chicken coops and there was also a special place for eggs with a container that held 24 dozen at one time. “People would often sell 4 or 5 dozen eggs at one stop. Back at that time there wasn’t any food stamps or welfare so folks had to live off of what they had. The only cash money they got was from tobacco” recalls Mallet. People just didn’t have the extra cash they have today.
Farmers had to use their tobacco money for land taxes and clothing for their families. John would drive over to Rogersville to pick up several loaves of “Light bread” as he called it. Back then biscuits and corn bread was the main staple. He would often buy 50 to 100 pounds of flour from McDonalds Mill in Rogersville.
Around Christmas John doubled up on apples, candy, nuts, oranges and toys for the children. Long before the days of Television and Radio area farm folk relied on getting the latest news at either the country or the rolling store. During those days it was hard for folks to get to town unless they rode horses or hitched a ride.
As the years went by more people obtained automobiles and the world seemed to open up to everyone. Rolling stores slowly became obsolete and finally faded from the scene. Before anybody knew it the old rolling store went over the hill for the last time and became another dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s History.