Many countries also honor dads, but with their own special traditions.
The U.S. developed Father’s Day traditions long before it was officially recognized as a holiday. By then other countries had also found unique ways — and in some cases, their own unique days — to recognize dad’s unique contributions.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Father’s Day is marked on the first Sunday in September as spring begins in Australia and New Zealand. They reportedly chose September specifically because Father’s Day observances elsewhere happened during periods where lots of other holidays were already on the calendar.
BRAZIL
Brazilians celebrate dad on the second Sunday in August, a day of honor shared with St. Joachim — the father of Mary in the Christian historical tradition.
Children write Father’s Day cards to male support figures in their lives.
CANADA AND THE U.K.
Mother’s Day actually falls on the different date in the United Kingdom than it does in America, but the two countries share the same holiday for dads — the third Sunday in June. So does Canada.
GERMANY
Germans call it Gentleman’s Day. The holiday arrives on the sixth Thursday after Easter.
Otherwise known as Ascension Day on the Christian calendar, it’s exactly 40 days after Easter Sunday. They celebrate with outdoor activities like hiking, and then consume lots of celebratory food and beer.
ROMANIA
Believe it or not, Romanians didn’t designate a special day for dads until 2010, becoming the last European Union nation to do so. The Alliance Fighting Discrimination Against Fathers was instrumental in making the holiday official.
SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND ITALY
These Roman Catholic countries celebrate Father’s Day on March 19 — known as the Feast of St. Joseph, a religious holiday honoring Jesus’ father.
SWEDEN, NORWAY AND ICELAND
Most countries in Scandinavia mark the holiday on the second Sunday in November, after lobbying from the business community to move it from the traditional June date to a time when the economy has slowed.
THAILAND
Father’s Day is marked in Thailand on the king’s birthday. Children give their fathers and other male family members a canna flower, which is considered a symbol of masculinity. They also wear yellow, in honor of the king.