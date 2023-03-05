American Beech

Because of its smooth bark, beech is often used for carving initials and dates on its surface, especially by boys in love.

 Steve Roark

The American Beech (Fagus grandifolia) is very common in our area and is to me one of the nobler trees in the forest. It has never been in high demand for timber, and so many beech trees have been left to grow large and majestic.

