The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s.
“My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
But my recollections make me feel good. I’m almost ninety six years old and I’m anxious to get these memories down before they fade away or I do one. So I’m going to start with this story about the big meeting.
In those carefree days of my youth troubles were few and the pleasures were many. My family the McCurry’s lived in the upper reaches of Beech Creek about 16 miles east of Rogersville. We lived in a large two story dog trot log cabin built by my grandfather Ball in the late 1700’s.
It was in August of 1899 right in the hottest part of dog days that the Union Association of Freewill Baptist churches met in a five day session at Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Reverend William Stroupe was the pastor at the time. The Reverends, Blizzard, Wolsey, Burgess and Stallard were the visiting ministers. Delegates and visitors were expected from all over East Tennessee.
I remember there was great excitement in the air as we got ready for the big meeting. Folks arrived in droves.
They came in wagons, buggies, on horseback and many of them just walked. The women and small children were put up in the neighborhood homes and the men slept in the barns, sheds and in tents. My sisters and I slept on the porch in big feather beds and my brothers slept in the corncrib loft on corn shuck mattresses. For some reason we all slept in our clothes.
Papa said it reminded him of old brush arbor days. Those were the times when folks gathered in the clearing’s under the trees and had large church meetings.
A week before the meeting there was an almost unbearable excitement in the air. We didn’t know exactly what to expect but we were filled with tremendous anticipation like a five year old waiting for Christmas.
The women worked a long time getting the church house cleaned and ready. Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist was an old un-painted clap board building. Inside the plank walls were freshly white washed and the pine floors were waxed until they were slick as owl’s grease. There were several rows of crude wooden benches on each side separated by an aisle in the middle. Right in the middle of this aisle was a large pot-bellied stove.
On each side of the pulpit were large ornate stands with coal oil lamps on them. There were also lamps between the windows. The meetings would begin at 8 am each morning and sometimes the ministers would preach until after midnight. So every evening they would light the lamps. Throughout the meetings the church was full to overflowing. Dinner on the ground was served each day.
The men made make shift tables out of planks and saw horses and covered them with muslin cloth. The ladies in the community made every kind of food imaginable. Between the meetings and church services folks gathered on porches and under trees and had great fellowship. Saturday night was the last scheduled meeting.
At dusk, a summer storm began to form above a distant ridge. Inside the church it was standing room only and outside people were looking in the open windows. We were packed in that church like kraut in a jar and it was so hot and humid one could hardly breathe.
A mean boy named Roy Don Russell sat in the pew in front of me. Those old benches had large cracks in them that opened when you sat down and closed when you stood up. One had to careful or they would pinch the sugar out of you. Old Roy kept sticking his tongue in that crack trying to irritate me. When all of a sudden everybody stood up to sing, the crack closed and Roy’s tongue was caught.
It tickled me good; he was stuck there through four songs. When the congregation finally sat down the crack opened and released him. Well sir, he turned around and left me alone for the rest of the service. But the joke was on me, four years later I ended up marrying that rascal. Reverend Stallard brought the message that night. He preached Hell fire and damnation so hot that you could almost feel the flames. His sermon was on Elijah in the Old Testament.
Outside the thunder rolled across the little lamp lit church and blue lightning flashed across the sky. Rain began to drip through the leaves of the trees as people outside scrambled for shelter. Soon it became a hot steamy down pour. A cruel and merciless wind began to creak the eaves of the old meeting house.
The Reverend was preaching with an unrelentless fiery. All of a sudden he exclaimed “God struck the altar with the burning fire!” At that precise moment the wind blew one of the lamps off the stand. It exploded in front of the pulpit in a burst of flames. Chaos erupted throughout the church. As smoke filled the room, folks turned over pews and made for the doors, many just jumped out the windows as the lightning flashed and the thunder roared.
All I know is everybody was shouting, some were rejoicing because they thought the end of time was nigh others thought they were going to hell in a handbag. Needless to say that thunder storm ended the big meeting at Grassy Creek and I was fortunate enough to behold the breathtaking spectacle.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com