I just ran across a news story that took me back to my “gearhead” days when I was a teenager.
The story was about catalytic converters — those loathed devices which reduce exhaust emissions that were government mandated for all vehicles back in the ‘70s.
Apparently, catalytic converter thefts are now on the rise due to people’s financial desperation in the wake of — what else — the pandemic.
Catalytic converters contain the metals platinum, palladium and rhodium, which have all increased in price this year. According to the article, metal scrappers can get up to $200 per converter.
That’ll buy a bunch of disinfectant.
I hadn’t thought about catalytic converters since they became mandatory, which coincided with my interest in hotrods.
Besides reducing emissions, catalytic converters also reduce engine power.
And herein lies the rub. This did not bode well with the good ol’ boy network.
That’s right. Bubba’s new Chevelle will never outrun Bubba’s cousin’s old Charger.
Uh, oh.
The gearheads in town had a solution, though.
They would just take the dang thing off. This had a two-fold benefit. First of all, Bubba’s manhood was restored since his new car would run like the wind now. Second, cars without the converters could run on cheaper regular gas, rather than unleaded, meaning ol’ Bubs could stretch his cash out a little bit further.
There was only one problem.
Down at the gas station, the regular gas nozzle wouldn’t fit in a gas tank designed for the smaller unleaded nozzle.
Necessity is the mother of invention.
Where there’s a will there’s a way.
When life gives you lemons, cut off a six-inch-long piece of a broom handle, get a hammer and just beat the gas tank hole until you made it big enough for the regular gas nozzle.
I know it sounds extreme, but the people who actually did this weren’t about to let the government tell them what kind of gas they were going to buy.
Sound familiar?
I bet Bubba wishes he had that converter back. Two hundred bucks is still a nice sum of money for selling something rendered useless.
I don’t mean to sound like a snob. I didn’t take the fact lightly that Kim brought a ’79 Trans Am into the marriage.
But a few years before that, I was right there with the best of them when it came to messing around with cars — though I never removed a catalytic converter or witnessed one being removed.
I recall the running argument in town being who had the fastest car. The debate was always centered around Ford vs. Chevy vs. Dodge, and so on.
My church was on main street. On Sunday nights before our youth group met, we would get there early and watch cars circle town. When one of these cars would rumble by, it was like the Snoopy balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Lots of times the bodies were beaten up. “The money is in the engine,” was the justification.
Some would have two 4-barrel carburetors. Others had three two-barrel carbs, commonly called three deuces.
They had exhaust features like headers, gas packs or straight pipes.
The tires were 50s on the back, 70s on the front, of course.
But none of them had a catalytic converter.
(About the writer: Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “Stories of a World Gone Mad” is published weekly. Email him at currin01@gmail.com.)