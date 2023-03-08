According to the Volunteering and Civic Life in America research,1.3 million volunteers served 99.1 million hours in Tennessee between September 2020 and 2021 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The research also estimates that volunteers generated nearly $2.6 billion in economic value in the state.
The Volunteering and Civic Life in America research is the most comprehensive data on American volunteering and civic engagement assembled. Based on a survey conducted by AmeriCorps and the US Census every other year, the research includes data on volunteering through organizations, informal helping, and other civic behaviors. The most recent results find that over half of Americans, or 124.7 million people, informally helped their neighbors at least once in the past year. Additionally, more than 23 percent of Americans, or 60.7 million people, formally volunteered with an organization, giving more than 4.1 billion hours of service with an estimated economic value of $122.9 billion.
We are proud of the unsung heroes who are getting things done for Hawkins County. These are ordinary people stepping up and doing extraordinary things in their community to shape lives and build stronger communities. Some deliver meals, some provide medical transport, and others repair homes or provide our youth with a supportive environment. These individuals work quietly on the front lines in their community and get into good trouble. Their contributions leave a legacy for generations to follow.
Even though most volunteers don’t want recognition for their service, they do deserve our admiration and support. Volunteerism makes a significant impact on our county’s ability to meet so many local needs through programs that benefit people of all ages. Volunteerism also unites the community and is a catalyst for positive change. Throughout the year, consider donating the gift of time. Whether you can volunteer long-term, short-term, or just once, your time makes a tremendous difference.
Connections is currently seeking volunteers to serve in projects like meals-on-wheels, medical transport, and home repairs. Volunteer and leave a legacy of good. More information can be found at www.yourvolunteerconnection.com.
AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency invests in grants for local nonprofit, community, tribal, and state organizations; places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.
Connections is supported by a coalition of grassroots leaders with a mission to strengthen our local communities. The coalition works to leverage the interests and passions of local residents by connecting them with volunteer opportunities in Hawkins and Hancock Counties. Learn more at www.yourvolunteerconnection.com.