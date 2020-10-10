Dear Reader’s, it’s that time again! When I write my Autumn fall column. My lord it is so pretty out! It is a cool and crisp day. I live in the Cherokee National forest now, a quarter of a mile from the North Carolina State line and in a little log cabin. It’s pretty foresty, (my own word invention), up here. The woods are full of pine trees, evergreens and hardwoods. The hardwood is starting to turn color, with a little taste of the beauty to come.
One year I went into great depth about the Soltis. But this year I have a hammock on my front porch, so I am feeling rather lazy. I just want to think pleasant thoughts and lie in the hammock wrapped up in a Ralph Lauren blanket. I want to be an ad for Ralph Lauren, complete with a polished gentleman. Ha! In these days of stress, I think we need more relaxation in order to bring joy back into our lives. I am a proponent for that, so I am in my hammock eating candy corn and laughing at my dog, a big white Siberian Husky as he lies in the sunshine.
Here are a few ideas that I think will help you fall in love again with autumn.
1) Only buy the highest quality candy corn. I consider myself to be a candy corn connoisseur. In a sincere effort to get this right I have tried almost all brands of candy corn. And the results are in-Publix brand candy corn is the best of the best! It has a perfect flavor with no waxy residue left in your mouth.
2) Eat fresh fall apples with caramel dip or dipped caramel apples. With or without peanuts. Talk about enhancing the exquisite beauty of an autumn day! This will do it. It’ll bring back sweet memories of your childhood.
3) Be outside as much as possible. Take advantage of everyday. Make plans like going for a hike, the Appalachian trail runs all over our area, it’s a quarter of a mile from me.Get a pumpkin pie spice latte and drive around sipping it on rainy days. Some people complain about rainy days, but I love them, especially in the autumn when the rains make the leaves fall everywhere. I always listen to classical music while driving in the fall rain. How do you spell perfection?
4) Here is one of my all-time favorites-cooking warm and cozy fall dinners. Isn’t it strange how that foods that don’t appeal to us in the summer we suddenly starve for when the weather gets cool? We become like bears looking for food. So far this fall I have made potato soup, a roasted chicken, chili, roast beef dinner and a yummy chicken casserole. I subscribe to Martha Stewarts emails and she sent out about 50 recipe ideas that I can’t wait to get started on. Ohmygoodness, I cannot forget pies and crisps! I have already made two pumpkin pies and have the apples set aside for crisp.
I have fallen in love with Autumn again! I hope these ideas that I have given you will help you fall in love with Autumn all over again too! Until next time dear reader, have a lovely Autumn week, and have a literary week! Teresa Kindred