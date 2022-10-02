Not long ago I was taking a Sunday afternoon drive down one of the many back roads in Hawkins County. Suddenly I came upon a congregation of church folk gathered by a creek.
The stream had been damned up by stones to create a baptismal basin. The pastor and deacons of the church were taking candidates down into the water to be immerged.
Memories came flooding back to me as I stopped to watch the Baptism, an ancient ritual which symbolizes death and rebirth in the name of Jesus Christ. It’s a very old religious tradition that’s still practiced all over Appalachia but not as much in the rivers, creeks and ponds as it used to be.
Many of the old country churches have been replaced by large modern temples complete with heated baptisteries. Inside baptizing is very convenient but many hard shell old time Baptists will tell you it’s just not the same.
Baptists first came into the area in the early 1700’s. Today there are over 100 million Baptists worldwide and over 33 million in North America alone. Internationally the largest Baptist association is the Southern Baptist Convention with over 16 million members.
No doubt this is why the south is often referred to as the Bible Belt. I remember the days when old time Baptist preachers took folks down to the creek and put them under in the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Ghost. It wasn’t just a warm weather occurrence in olden times people were baptized in the dead of winter with snow on the ground. Sometimes the ice would have to be broken.
In some cases the men’s pants legs or the women’s dress tails would freeze. But no one ever seemed to get sick. I saw my first baptizing in 1974 at the age of seven.
I came home and called myself to preach. I decided it was up to me to baptize every heathen in Alum Well or at least the little ones my age; so one Sunday afternoon while a group of my little cousins and neighbor children pretended to be church people I pretended to be a pastor and proceeded to baptize big Bernadine Russell. Bern( as we called her) was dressed in a pink polka dot dress with matching hat and Mary Jane shoes.
I decided to do it Dunkard style in the creek down by the hog lot. My family wasn’t Dunkards and at the time I didn’t even know what that term meant. I just heard they baptized face first and I thought that was a cool way to do it. So with all the reverence and dignity I could muster, I grabbed big Bern by her pony tail and threw her face down into the green slimy water.
Paloosha! Her shoes flew off and her hat slid crooked as she went bottom side upwards in the creek. My little congregation hollered, “Hallelujah!”
I held big Bern down until all the bubbles stopped and then brought her up.
“Do You Believe?” I asked her loudly.
Bern’s face was muddy as she struggled to breathe a spitting and a sputtering! But she didn’t answer me, so I took her under again. Paloosha! Both of her arms were flailing as her knees hit rock bottom and her pink little hat floated off downstream.
“Amen!” screamed the little church. I brought Bern up her eyes were crossed and slimy green moss was running down her chin.
“Do You Believe?”
I didn’t give her a chance to respond. Paloosha! Down she went for the third time. “ Bless her Lord “ screamed little sister woman. I pulled her up “Do you believe?”
Bern was choking and coughing. “Dadburn it preacher “ she screamed. “You’re trying to drown me! I believed the first time jug head! Come here and let’s see if you believe”.
Bern grabbed my legs and dunked me,Palooshoo into the water as the little midget church hollered Amen one more time. After that we never did baptize Dunkard style again.
When big mouth Bern told all the other kids I almost drowned her ,nobody would let me baptize them by immersion any more so I had to pretend I was Methodist preacher and start sprinkling.
Back then children often mimicked what their parents did after all, imitation we are told is the sincerest form of flattery. I remember a story about a little girl who after witnessing her first baptizing, returned home and decided her doll needed a dose of religion.
Her mother overheard the service as the girl baptized the doll in the bath tub. She laid the doll back in the water and said “My sister I baptize you in the name of the Father, the Son, and into the hole you go!” She obviously misunderstood the preacher. Sometimes funny things would happen in or around an old time baptizing.
But generally the service was very reverent. They could happen on any given Sunday but sometimes after a good old fire-and-brimstone revival several people would be baptized.
Under a clear blue sky as the sun made the entire world seem heavenly Church crowds would gather down by the river to sing, praise, preach and shout. There by the water’s edge people old and young congregated in a fellowship that can only be found at an old time outdoor baptizing.
Often times the spirit of the Lord would come down as if a dove and it was as if you could reach out and touch it. It was a feeling like no other. Yes I cherish the memories of old time outdoor baptizing and I wish everyone could experience at least one in their life time.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com