The need for filling the Hawkins County Attorney position left vacant by the passing of Jim Phillips is an opportunity for the commissioners and the citizenry to learn another lesson in county government.
The county receives technical assistance from CTAS, the acronym for the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Services, with a website at https://www.ctas.tennessee.edu
Following are the first two paragraphs of instruction in this situation.
PROCEDURE FOR FILLING VACANCIES BY THE COUNTY LEGISLATIVE BODY
(Under 2008 Public Chapter 871, as amended by 2009 Public Chapter 14)
“The county legislative body is required to fill all vacancies within 120 days after receiving notice from the county clerk, unless during that time there is a general election scheduled in the county and there is sufficient time for the vacancy to be placed on the ballot. (5-1-104)
The county clerk is to provide notice to every member of the county legislative body of the need to fill the vacancy. This formal notice is directory and may be waived by the members of the county legislative body if all members have constructive notice of the vacancy through another source of information. (5-5-111) In addition, the presiding officer of the county legislative body must cause public notice to be given in a newspaper of general circulation in the county at least seven (7) days prior to the meeting of the county legislative body at which the vacancy is to be filled, notifying the public of the vacancy and specifying the office to be filled at the meeting. (5-5-111)”
The April meeting of the Hawkins County Commission was held on April 24, following the passing of Phillips, so if that date is used as the time of “constructive notice,” the vacancy would have to be filled no later than August 20.
Currently county, municipal, and local entity attorney positions are held by the following attorneys and their firms.
Bulls Gap City Attorney: Dillion Parker, Terry Law Firm
Church Hill City Attorney: Chris Raines
Mount Carmel City Attorney: Allen Coup, May & Coup
Rogersville City Attorney: Kevin Keeton, Point & Keeton
Surgoinsville City Attorney: Joe May, May & Coup
Hawkins County Attorney: vacant
Hawkins County Board of Education Attorney: vacant
Hawkins County Industrial Development Board: vacant
Hawkins County Gas Utility Attorney: vacant
Holston Electric Cooperative Attorney: Boyd & Boyd
Rogersville City School Board of Education: Kevin Keeton, Point & Keeton
The Hawkins County Board of Education was scheduled to appoint its own attorney at the May 4 meeting.
