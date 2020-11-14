Do you readily accept what you are given to eat or are you a picky eater? Although I’m picky and can’t eat nuts or anything spicy, I sure enjoy the sweets. This time of year is prime for gaining weight. First, it’s Halloween candy (eating it weeks early). Next comes the stuffing and pies at Thanksgiving, followed by Christmas cookies.
When you aren’t sick and experience pleasure from tasting something good, you develop an appetite for it. Young children eating their first piece of candy usually have a delighted look on their face and want more. When I eat a milk chocolate covered caramel or fresh Krispy Kreme donut, my taste buds want additional helpings. But if I avoid sugar and chocolate for two weeks, I no longer crave those sweets.
Feeding on God is similar to ingesting favorite foods. When I immerse myself in the Bible and spend quality time with the Lord, the effects (immediate and later) are so good that I desire more. David also enjoyed his experiences with God. He encouraged everyone to, “Taste and see that the Lord is good” (Psalm 34:8). Yet, if I don’t read His Word or pray, I grow apart from Him and get used to being without that gratification.
Have you developed an appetite for anything that’s detrimental to your health? The world spreads a tantalizing smorgasbord, but it deceives and entices you to consume harmful things. Discernment, willpower, and God’s help is needed to resist all the misleading temptations.
Your diet is not only what you eat. It’s also what you watch on TV, online, or at the theater. It is what you read. What magazines or books do you buy, or what websites do you visit the most? It is what you listen to. What do the words say in the songs you enjoy? And it’s the people you spend time with. “Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character” (1Corinthians 15:33). Pay attention to what you feed your mind and soul, besides your stomach.
Jesus identified Himself as the Bread of Life. “He who comes to me will never go hungry, and he who believes in me will never be thirsty” (John 6:35). The Lord satisfies our hunger and thirst. He not only fills that empty feeling within us, but also gives our lives meaning and purpose. Those who neglect to spend time alone with the Lord (through reading His Word and prayer), and fail to apply His message to their lives, don’t know what they’re missing (His peace and power).
Repeatedly digesting small amounts of food has a better outcome than one large meal, especially for those who lack an appetite. The same principle works for reading the Bible. You don’t eat a week’s worth of meals at one time; likewise, you can’t absorb a massive amount of reading material all in one sitting. Eat the words of God a little at a time. Chew on what you read. Swallow what you need to apply to your life. Enjoy the aftertaste.
An appetite is a gift from God. While it’s necessary for the consumption of food for sustenance, it’s also essential to regularly feed on God’s Word to receive nourishment for your soul. Jesus’ bread gives vitality to your spiritual body like physical food gives energy to your human body.
What did you consume today?