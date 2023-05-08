Families throughout the U.S. will celebrate Mother’s Day on May 14th. Mother’s Day originated in the 1900s due to the efforts of Anna Jarvis, who wanted to honor the sacrifices mothers made for their children.
In 1907, Anna held a memorial service to honor her late mother at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia. By 1912 virtually every community across the U.S. was observing Mother’s Day. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson made it a national holiday celebrated on the second Sunday of May.
In honor of Mother’s Day, I asked residents at Hancock Manor Health and Rehabilitation to share heartwarming memories about their mothers. We gathered a small group of individuals in the dining room, where I explained the purpose of my visit. I felt honored to learn about these elders’ lives. Their eyes began to sparkle as they told stories about their mothers.
Madeline Trent Bolling
Mrs. Bolling described her mother, Cora, as a “wonderful woman.” Cora was from Pardee, Virginia, a small town located in Wise County. She had twelve children – eight boys and four girls.
All but two of the children were born at home. Cora taught her children the value principle of helping the less fortunate. Even though their family did not have much, Cora would always help those in her community. She would send food or care for neighbors who were sick. Cora told Madeline and her siblings to let her know if someone needed help.
This principle was woven into the fabric of their lives, and the children benefited from her example of loving-kindness. Madeline also said the family never went shopping for clothes. Her mom made all their clothes, dresses, and hats.
Bonnie Baker
Bonnie’s mother was named Fannie Johnson Baker. She was born in Hancock County. Fannie was the mother of eight children – five boys and three girls. She worked in Virginia for some time at a sewing factory.
Fannie taught Bonnie to sew and cook. One of Bonnie’s favorite memories was of her and her mother quilting together. They used a quilting frame to make each quilt, which took roughly four weeks to complete.
Her mom made numerous quilt patterns, including the star quilt, crazy quilt, and Raggedy Ann quilt. Bonnie described her mom as an excellent gardener and cook. During the summer, she would wake up at 4:00 AM to help her mom in the garden. They used to work the land with a plow mule named Old Bell.
Bonnie’s mom canned everything she could get her hands on. She also loved to make cakes and pies. I admit I got a little hungry when she described the carrot, banana, and chocolate cakes her mom made from scratch.
Fannie also sang in a quartet with her children. One of her favorite songs was Will the Circle Be Unbroken. Fannie passed away at the age of 87. Bonnie said she always wanted to do everything she could to help her mother.
Mildred Gibson
A Hancock County native, Mildred’s mom was named Elsie Sizemore. Mildred described Elsie as the “best mom in the world.” She had ten children – five girls and five boys.
As a child, Mildred and her family attended Livesay Chapel Church, where Elsie would “walk the benches, shouting and singing.” Elsie prayed for her husband for 42 years that he would “get right with the Lord.” One evening during a revival, her prayers were answered.
Her husband and more than 40 individuals made a commitment to Christ that evening. Ms. Fannie Baker Johnson and Elsie Sizemore were close friends. They both liked to sing. One of Elsie’s favorite songs was I’ll Fly Away.
In her later years, Elsie’s health began to decline. The family cared for her for over five years. Mildred said they never left their mom alone. When I asked Mildred to share about the importance of mothers, she said, “Your home will never be the same after your mother passes away. Cherish her. If you still have your mother, love her and take care of her.”