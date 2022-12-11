Carolynn Elder
Carolyn Elder
During our Christmas family gatherings, my bunch loves to play word games. They think they’re so smart! And don’t dare tell them I said so, but they are.
Here is a quiz I created for them several years ago because sometimes church people think they know all there is to know about Christmas, and I just wanted them to realize we’ll never know it all.
See how your family does. I’ll give you the answers before Christmas Eve.
1. What is the first mention in Scripture of a Savior?
2. What is this first mention referred to theologically?
3. Which two Gospels give the account of Jesus’ birth?
4. Why are the two genealogies different?
5. Who was Jesus’ mother?
6. Who was His Father?
7. Were Joseph and Mary married when Jesus was born?
8. What was the name of the angel who appeared to Joseph?
9. How did the angel appear?
10. What did the angel tell Joseph to name the Baby?
11. Why?
12. What was the name of the angel who appeared to Mary?
13. How did the angel appear?
14. What did the angel tell Mary to name the Baby?
15. Why?
16. In what “city” and “state” did Mary live?
17. In what “city” and “state” did Joseph live?
18. Why were Mary and Joseph “out of town” when Jesus was born? Give both reasons, economic and prophetic.
19. How old was Mary when Jesus was born?
20. Who were the only persons told of Jesus’s birth that evening?
21. Who told them?
22. How did they find the way to Him?
23. Who was King when Jesus was born?
24. Who were the two people who publicly acknowledged Him as the Christ when He was only eight days old?
25. Where did the Wise Men locate Him?
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.