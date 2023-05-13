hyacinth-bean-2000x1200

Purple hyacinth bean vine trellised on bamboo stakes, shown in the foreground, is a fun and easy way to add interest in an annual planting, border or island.

 Whitney Hale

Truthfully, I laughed when I read an excerpt from historical gardening expert Peggy Cornett’s book, “Jefferson’s Vines of Summer: Beauties and Beasts,” where she wrote, “Ask any of Monticello’s gardeners and they will tell you that enough has been said about the Hyacinth Bean.” Here I am, though, telling you more about it.

