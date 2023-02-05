Determine a realistic budget. What would be a good business decision for the purchase price, including any repairs or renovations, particularly when spending someone else’s money for the purchase?
What can you afford, and at what point would you have an amount which you never could recoup invested in the property?
A tax assessment is not a property value appraisal. A tax assessment is the value the Assessor’s office has placed on a property for the purpose of collecting property taxes. Owners should carefully scan their own assessment cards to make certain the information on them is correct. The assessment can be incorrect in both directions. Perhaps at one time the property had a structure on it which no longer is standing. Make certain that structure is removed from the assessment. Perhaps a barn or shed were taken down and the Assessor’s office were not notified. Or perhaps you sold off a few acres to a neighbor but the original acreage amount remains on your card. On the other hand, there may be upgrades to a property that are not on the assessment. For example, a few years ago a client was putting his property on the market. A review of his tax assessment showed only one bathroom when in actuality the house had three and a half baths, the extra baths having been added by a previous owner.
Be certain to secure an accurate appraisal based on the selling prices of similar properties in the area. No matter what price is being asked, knowing the local market is essential. A seller can ask any amount he or she wants for the property being sold, but the age-old marketing principle is “The true value of an item is what the seller can get for it.” Some buyers are smart. Some aren’t. Be a smart buyer. Ascertain a fair price for the property. That is done by comparing the selling prices of similar properties in the same area as the property being considered.
Understand your own position in the negotiation process. Here is another basic real estate principle. When a property is having no “lookers,” the asking price is too high. When a property is having “lookers” but receiving no offers, there is something/somethings wrong with the property. If a potential buyer is approached by a seller, the potential buyer automatically has the upper hand, and that is the ideal position for negotiation, particularly for a property no one else seems to want. Oftentimes, walking away from an overpriced property gives a seller a little “thinking time” to come to a more realistic conclusion.
Never, never, ever, ever agree to a purchase price on a property that has not been inspected by a properly licensed inspector of good repute. If you ever make such a rookie error, don’t let the sun go down before throwing yourself on the mercy of an inspector, confessing what you have done, and pleading for an immediate inspection. Once that inspection is in hand, if there are Defective items of significance, negotiate the expenses anticipated. In real estate there is a difference in what is termed “personal preference” and in true issues with the condition of the property. The buyer may want each room painted in his or her favorite team colors, or may want tile replaced with hardwood. Those things are personal preferences which are not the responsibility of the seller. The seller is responsible for delivering a property in good condition, unless the buyer is naïve enough to let that go. And every contract that is signed by the buyer to be presented to the seller should state “contingent on inspection.”
Be certain the seller owns the property. The owner of the property is the person/entity on the deed. If a buyer is considering a property which the person on the deed and the person trying to sell the property are not one and the same, a title search most definitely is required.
Here is the difference between a cash sale and a sale in which the buyer must secure a loan. Oftentimes a buyer in a cash sale will pay too much simply because he or she wants that property and doesn’t want to bother with negotiating. In a cash sale, a buyer can pay whatever he or she wishes because the price-to-value ratio doesn’t matter. This is not so for a property purchase that requires a loan. Technically, the lending institution owns the property until the loan amount is paid in full, so no lending institution is going to lend more money than a property is worth, wisely. Many years ago an out of state cash buyer client found a very basic ranch style home here that was extremely overpriced. I advised him to offer a price commensurate with the market. He didn’t want to do that, telling me he liked the house; it was exactly what he needed, and he had no intention ever to sell so he really didn’t care. If a buyer has cash, common sense is a good thing to have, too, in accompaniment with the cash.
This elementary lesson in buying property can benefit us all, but my primary hope is that the Public Buildings Committee and the Budget Committee of Hawkins County government will learn from it since they will be serving the taxpayers for three and a half more years, the key word there being “serving.” We in America elect public servants, not dictators.
Several commissioners expressed reservations and posed questions following the motion to purchase made by Commissioner Barker and seconded by Commissioner Kern.
Commissioner Clonce warned the Commission that the proposed purchase and the repairs needed, coupled with the renovations office holders and county employees have mentioned making, could eliminate contributions to non profits and county water projects. He based his statement on figures that had come out of a previous budget workshop. Commissioner Clonce, though probably the commissioner most experienced in buying, renovating, and selling property, was not given a seat on the Public Buildings Committee.
Commissioner Gilliam, referring to the statement that has been made that two pieces of the property possibly could be sold in the $150,000 range, asked if there were actual comparative market data to support that amount. There was not. He also stated that other options for a building should have been explored.
Commissioner Palmer discussed pricing for an elevator in the building the county currently is using in Church Hill. There was reference to the elevator installed at Cherokee High School, but no one had investigated or secured pricing for the installation in the building the county offices currently are in.
Commissioner Maddox made the motion, seconded by Commissioner Trent, to take the resolution back to the Budget Committee to meet with a representative of the bank, who the commission never names, for further negotiating the price. After a brief discussion the commissioners seemed to accept without question that the seller would not negotiate further. Commissioner Maddox then rescinded his motion. No one from Thread Bank was present at the commission meeting, nor had anyone representing the bank met with the new Public Buildings Committee nor the new Budget Committee at one of their regular meetings of this term which began in September. Thread Bank is the stated seller, though the deed on file in the Register of Deeds office shows Citizens Bank of Sneedville as the owner of record.
Commissioner Barrett appeared to be the commissioner who had done the most investigation into the viability of the purchase. He had interacted with county offices, the company that inspected the building, and people with knowledge of another commercial property in Mount Carmel. He read from notes and documentation he had gathered on his own time.
The initial cost to the county will be $550,000 for the purchase of the building. It would be a wise move to ask Thread Bank to have their own insurance company repair any and all deficiencies stated on the inspection which are covered by their policy. Adding together items which have been mentioned through the months as possibilities to be done, the end cost could be much greater. Hopefully, the Budget and Public Buildings Committees, along with the taxpayers, will keep a close eye on what is being spent.
Commissioners Barrett, Gilliam, Maddox, and Trent voted “no” on the purchase. Commissioner Clonce abstained. The remaining nine commissioners voted in favor of the purchase of the building at the price set by the seller.